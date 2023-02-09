ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Extent of fraud in pandemic unemployment insurance still not clear

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers are on the hook for billions of dollars in pandemic unemployment insurance fraud. U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pennsylvania, said the cost lands squarely on American taxpayers. "We wait too long to look into what's happening with hard-working American taxpayers' money," he said during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing. "All this fraud lands on the same shoulders that it always lands on and that's...
ffnews.com

PreIPO® Set to Raise $125 Million Series A Round to Manage its Explosive Growth

PreIPO®, a financial technology and licensing company has attracted and assembled a best-in-class global team of reputable experts to disrupt, dominate and democratize the private market securities space. Now set to raise $125M in a Series A Round to manage the substantial growth trajectory of PreIPO®. PreIPO® is actively stacking its innovative FinTech platform with exclusive and “Discount-to-Market” deal-flow that is attracting prominent issuers, preeminent fund managers and discerning investors alike to the PreIPO® ecosystem.
ffnews.com

Making Smarter Investments in an Uncertain Market: CoinEx Keeps Users Updated on Market Movements

The 2022 CRYPTO ANNUAL REPORT, jointly published by CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital, predicts that the two major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, will continue to struggle with uncertainties in 2023. According to the report, Bitcoin is expected to remain volatile, given the uncertain global economy and geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade in Q2 2023 will allow stakers to withdraw their ETH staked in 2020. The selling pressure arising from those factors may impact the prices of both BTC and ETH in the short term.
ffnews.com

Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties

Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ffnews.com

Passport and Autoreturn Partner to Streamline Digital Parking Enforcement

AutoReturn, the nation’s leading towing management systems provider and Passport, a leading mobility software and payments company are partnering to transform parking enforcement. By combining Passport’s state-of-the-art mobility management platform and AutoReturn‘s industry-leading cloud-based law enforcement towing solution, the companies are providing cities with a seamless and transparent end-to-end parking citation management system.
ffnews.com

Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa

IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
ffnews.com

Singapore-based fintech Tazapay raises US$16.9 million in Series A

Tazapay, a leading fintech company specialising in cross-border payments, announced today that it has raised USD 16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the round, with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.
ffnews.com

Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore

The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
ffnews.com

Ampere launches business banking for UK customers

Ampere launched online business banking for small and medium businesses in the UK. Appeared in 2022, all-in-one neobank allows entrepreneurs to manage all the essential financial operations in one place, thereby solving and dealing with all business hustle. Quality products are highly valued in the financial technology market. Ampere is...
ffnews.com

Rachel Hunt, Volante Technologies, On the Growth of RTP in the US and Internationally

In this video, Rachel Hunt, VP of Strategy Volante Technologies, discusses the explosive growth of real-time payments (RTP) both in the United States and on a global scale. With the rise of digital and mobile banking, consumers and businesses alike are seeking faster and more convenient payment options. RTP has answered this call by offering near-instant money transfers with increased security and reliability.
ffnews.com

Mastercard survey: Canadian small business owners optimistic about the potential of open banking

Small business owners in Canada are increasingly adopting digital financial tools and technology into their day-to-day operations to drive growth, streamline processes, and improve security, according to new Mastercard research. Having weathered the COVID-19 pandemic only to face inflation- and labour market-related challenges, diverse small business owners—in particular—say they are...
ffnews.com

LEAP23 Becomes World’s Most Attended Global Tech Event

The four-day LEAP23 saw an unprecedented 300,000-plus visitor registrations from more than 100 countries, and welcomed a high-profile faculty of 1,000 global investors. Second edition welcomes 172,000-plus attendees to become world’s largest technology event by visits. Year-on-year visitor growth and more than US$9 billion in on-show announcements see Saudi event rewrite history books. LEAP24 (www.OneGiantLEAP.com) will run from March 4-7, 2024, with new venue set to double show size.
ffnews.com

UK Economy Avoids a Recession in 2022 by the Thinnest of Margins

UK Economy avoids a recession in 2022 by the thinnest of margins. Cold weather and the postponement of premier league matches contributed to a very subdued GDP report for December. Modest growth in construction helps the UK to avoid recession. “A modest decline in GDP for December was a little...
ffnews.com

Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to

Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy