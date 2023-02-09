Open in App
Athens, GA
WGAU

Clarke Co BOE expected to vote on school renamings

By Tim Bryant,

12 days ago
There is an evening meeting of the Clarke County School Board, underway at 6 o’clock at the School District’s central office on Prince Avenue in Athens. The Board could vote to rename two schools—Alps Road and Chase Street elementary schools—in honor of Bettye Henderson Holston and Johnnie Lay Burks, who were the first black teachers at those schools in Athens.

The Clarke County Board of Education voted unanimously at its Thursday, Dec. 15 meeting to initiate a process to consider renaming Chase Street and Alps Road elementary schools. The vote was based on a request by Board President Dr. LaKeisha Gantt, who put forth the names of two nominees for whom she felt the schools should be renamed. Those individuals are Bettye Henderson Holston (Alps Road) and Johnnie Lay Burks (Chase Street), who Dr. Gantt’s research shows were the first African-American teachers to serve at those schools following the integration of Athens public schools.

Per Board Policy FDC, each Board member shall submit no more than two names to be placed into nomination after consultation with their constituents. The nomination process will be open to Board members through Jan. 12, 2023. Members of the public are encouraged to contact their Board representatives. The Board intends to vote on renaming these schools at its Feb. 9, 2023 meeting.

