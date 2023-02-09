ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found near Barrow Co line is ID’d as teen missing from Gwinnett Co

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
Gwinnett County Police have identified the body found in woods of Highway 316 near the Barrow County line as that of a girl reported missing last summer. Susanna Morales was 16 years old, from Norcross. There is ongoing investigation to determine the cause of death.

From WSB TV…

Gwinnett County police say that remains found near a creek bed on Monday night are those of a missing 16-year-girl.

Susana Morales texted her mother at 9:40 p.m. on July 26 and was not heard from again.

She was last seen by family members around 6 p.m. walking from her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross to a friend’s house.

Later, cell photo data and cameras showed her walking in the direction of her home between 10:07 pm and 10:21 p.m. on Oak Loch Trace near Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Gwinnett County. Police believe that at some point, she may have gotten into a car.

Police said her phone continued to indicate that she was in the same area until it was turned off.

Her remains were found more than 20 miles away off of Drowning Creek Road off near the Barrow County line . A passerby reported seeing the possible remains on the side of the road and reported them.

Police have not said if they believe foul play is involved. They are still working to determine how she died.

Police said they would hold a news conference later this afternoon.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com .

