Abmas leads Oral Roberts against St. Thomas after 21-point performance

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-10, 7-6 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -9; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Max Abmas scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 85-57 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 10-1 on their home court. St. Thomas is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 12-0 in conference play. Oral Roberts is 17-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Abmas is averaging 22.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Connor Vanover is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

