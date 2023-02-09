SIU-Edwardsville visits Williams and Lindenwood

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-9, 7-5 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (9-16, 4-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Tommie Williams scored 21 points in Lindenwood’s 80-75 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Lions are 7-3 in home games. Lindenwood has a 4-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Cougars are 7-5 against conference opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is sixth in the OVC scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Childs is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Deejuan Pruitt is averaging 11.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.