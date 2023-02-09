ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Johnson and Bellarmine host Liberty

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Bellarmine Knights (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (19-6, 10-2 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the Liberty Flames after Ben Johnson scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 71-64 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Flames have gone 13-1 at home. Liberty is sixth in the ASUN with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Preston averaging 3.4.

The Knights are 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Kyle Rode is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Garrett Tipton is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Valladay scores 22, Virginia upsets No. 22 NC State women

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Taylor Valladay had 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Virginia past No. 22 North Carolina State 71-59 on Sunday, snapping a seven-game ACC losing streak. Camryn Taylor scored 15 points, Kaydan Lawson 14, and Alexia Smith 10 for Virginia (15-11, 4-11 ACC). Lawson had nine rebounds. Trailing 48-36 through the third quarter, North Carolina State opened the fourth with a 7-2 run to get within 50-43 with 7:50 to go. The Wolfpack missed their next 10 shots, however, and Virginia led 61-43 with 3:15 remaining. NC State made one last push with a 12-2 run but Virginia made 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute to put the game away. Jada Boyd led NC State (17-8, 7-7) with 22 points and Jakia Brown-Turner scored 11. Saniya Rivers had 13 rebounds. The Wolfpack shot 29.3% overall with 4 of 28 from 3-point distance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
