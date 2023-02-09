Johnson and Bellarmine host Liberty

Bellarmine Knights (11-14, 6-6 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (19-6, 10-2 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces the Liberty Flames after Ben Johnson scored 23 points in Bellarmine’s 71-64 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Flames have gone 13-1 at home. Liberty is sixth in the ASUN with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Preston averaging 3.4.

The Knights are 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius McGhee averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Kyle Rode is shooting 44.9% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

Garrett Tipton is scoring 12.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.