On Tuesday, both teams came out in force as the boys the Orcas Vikings battled the hometown Wolverines, ultimately beating Friday Harbor 74-50. It was a game to remember. The largest crowd of the season turned out, and seemed to be battling just as much as the players with abundant cheering and jeering. The atmosphere was energetic and resulted in a fast level of play and a high quality of play from both sides. Junior Jack Anderson put on one of the biggest shows of the night, scoring over a third of the team’s points alongside Junior Chris Gustafson, responsible for another third, much of which came from rebounds, a trait he has become known for. While the Wolverines went nearly point for point with Orcas, the Vikings came out strong after breaking away in the fourth quarter.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO