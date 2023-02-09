Read full article on original website
sanjuanjournal.com
Get into sailing with the Friday Harbor Sailing Club
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Sailing Club. The Friday Harbor Sailing Club invites all sailors and folks interested in sailing to join our club. Everyone young or old are invited. We will offer sailboat racing, sail and power boat cruising, and social/informational meetings. You are invited to visit a club meeting to find out more. We meet the third Wednesday of each month at the Grange in Friday Harbor at 5:30 p.m. We have also planned several special events including our annual Saturday Market “Flotsam and Flea Sale” on April 22.
sanjuanjournal.com
PeaceHealth Peace Island earns national distinction as a top performer in patient experience
Submitted by PeaceHealth Peace Island. PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center has been recognized with a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award by Press Ganey, the national leader in healthcare consumer and workforce engagement. PeaceHealth Peace Island has earned this distinction six years in a row, specifically for Patient Experience...
sanjuanjournal.com
Learn woodworking basics with the EDC
Submitted by the San Juan County Economic Development Committee. Back by popular demand, the EDC invites islanders seeking new careers to learn Woodworking Basics in a class offered in partnership with The Fellow Shop. Jean Shearer and Nicholas Coldren, cabinetmakers,. will be teaching an introduction to woodworking, on Thursday evenings...
sanjuanjournal.com
Learn Bookkeeping and Accounting Basics
Submitted by the San Juan County Economic Development Council. Islanders interested in a career in Bookkeeping or Accounting are invited to join an introductory class offered by the EDC. Karol McLuen, CPA, will lead a course in late February and early March, on selected Saturdays. This course is intended to...
sanjuanjournal.com
Wolverines basket ball teams play against Orcas
On Tuesday, both teams came out in force as the boys the Orcas Vikings battled the hometown Wolverines, ultimately beating Friday Harbor 74-50. It was a game to remember. The largest crowd of the season turned out, and seemed to be battling just as much as the players with abundant cheering and jeering. The atmosphere was energetic and resulted in a fast level of play and a high quality of play from both sides. Junior Jack Anderson put on one of the biggest shows of the night, scoring over a third of the team’s points alongside Junior Chris Gustafson, responsible for another third, much of which came from rebounds, a trait he has become known for. While the Wolverines went nearly point for point with Orcas, the Vikings came out strong after breaking away in the fourth quarter.
