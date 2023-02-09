Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
Paso Robles plans to double parking rates, eliminate free parking
Paso Robles wants to double its downtown parking rates to make up for money the city is losing on its parking program. In 2019, the city began charging $1 an hour for parking in the downtown area, with the first two hours free. The plan was to manage the demand for downtown parking with a program that would become cost neutral in five years.
Santa Maria City Council Clears the Way for 443-Unit Betteravia Place Development
The Santa Maria City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for 443 market-rate rental units to be built at the Betteravia Place development after airing concerns about traffic and other issues. Council members voted 3-1 to approve several items, including planned development permits for the MBK Rental Living residential project...
Stravinski Development Group and Daou Vineyard’s Projects Move Forward
PASO ROBLES — A public hearing was held at the Tuesday, Jan. 24, planning commission meeting to discuss the Stravinski Development Group and Daou Vineyard’s planned developments. A request was received to subdivide an approximately 19.75-acre property into two parcels off Airport Road. Parcel 1 is requested to...
Lompoc city manager calls for solving homeless issue with permanent solutions
Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said this week the city is working toward addressing homelessness, and called for city and regional jurisdictions to transition from emergency sheltering to transitional shelters and services to help the homeless find permanent solutions. “The regional approach to addressing homelessness is an area of great...
Grover Beach sues former short-term rental owner for tax evasion
Grover Beach proved that the price of skipping bed tax payments may be higher than remitting a cut of the rent to the city itself. Former local short-term rental owner, Allen Thompson, felt the financial pinch when the city sued him on Jan. 20 for failing to pay transient occupancy taxes (TOT) from 2019 to 2022. According to the Grover Beach municipal code, all hotel or motel operators must pay the city a 12 percent share of the rent charged.
Atascadero sets out to repair storm-damaged creek bed
The storm systems that hit SLO County on Jan. 9 and 10 altered the course of Atascadero Creek, shifting it 30 to 40 feet in some places, according to Atascadero Public Works Director Nick DeBar. City officials held a special emergency meeting on Feb. 1, authorizing more than $260,000 to...
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
Paso Robles winery opens second SLO County tasting room: ‘We are beyond thrilled’
The winery is also opening locations in Temecula and Texas.
Doan Family: restrictions lifted in search for Kyle Doan
The family tells KSBY that the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are lifting all restrictions in the search for Kyle.
Mountain lion spotted in Pismo Beach park, police say
The cougar was seen in the area twice this week.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
On Jan. 30, Timothy Roberts, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 500 block of Creston for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Jan. 30, Daniel Rodriguez, of Paso Robles, was arrested at the corner of 28th and Vine St...
SLO cyclist killed in late-night collision with car on South Higuera
The crash occurred near Prado Road shortly before midnight.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
SLO County supervisors repeal new Paso Robles planting ordinance
In yet another twist in the seesawing debate over the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors rescinded the county's newly adopted Paso basin planting ordinance on Feb. 7—preempting it from taking effect. The board's new governing majority voted 3-2 to gut the ordinance...
Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. January 30, 2023. 14:20 — Austin...
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
Body found in SLO building near Highway 101, police say
The man was found deceased in an electrical service room, the SLO Police Department said.
Search for five-year-old Kyle Doan continues: aerial search underway over Salinas River
On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an aerial search of the Salinas River north to the Pacific Ocean, looking for five-year-old Kyle Doan. The post Search for five-year-old Kyle Doan continues: aerial search underway over Salinas River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cancer-causing chemical found in soil at 4 sites in SLO. What’s being done about it?
The toxic chemical was used by San Luis Obispo dry cleaning companies for decades.
