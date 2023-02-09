Submitted by the Friday Harbor Sailing Club. The Friday Harbor Sailing Club invites all sailors and folks interested in sailing to join our club. Everyone young or old are invited. We will offer sailboat racing, sail and power boat cruising, and social/informational meetings. You are invited to visit a club meeting to find out more. We meet the third Wednesday of each month at the Grange in Friday Harbor at 5:30 p.m. We have also planned several special events including our annual Saturday Market “Flotsam and Flea Sale” on April 22.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO