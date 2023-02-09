Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Punch (2023 movie) trailer, release date
Punch tells the story of Jim, a promising teenage boxer training under the watch of his demanding and alcoholic father. Startattle.com – Punch 2023. When Jim develops a relationship with a male classmate, the two are forced to navigate isolation, homophobia, and the brutality of small-town life. As he discovers what it means to be gay, he realizes how little strength has to do with heroism.
startattle.com
Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo
Luther: The Fallen Sun is an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga re-imagined for film, wherein a gruesome serial k–ler is t–rorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Startattle.com – Luther: The Fallen Sun 2023. Haunted by his failure...
startattle.com
The Watchful Eye (Season 1 Episode 4) “The Nanny Vanishes”, trailer, release date
Elena becomes paranoid that she’s constantly being watched. Ginny and Elena bond while cleaning out Allie’s closet. Elena confronts her past. Startattle.com – The Watchful Eye | Freeform. Network: Freeform. Episode title: “The Nanny Vanishes”. Release date: February 13, 2023 at 10pm EST. Cast:. · Aliyah...
wegotthiscovered.com
A mundane murder mystery that made more money than it did sense crosses a dangerous line on streaming
The best actors in the business are capable of grabbing a mediocre project by the scruff of the neck and dragging it up to their level, with Emily Blunt trying as hard as she possibly could to single-handedly elevate 2016 murder mystery The Girl on the Train. Delivering another powerhouse...
startattle.com
Blueback (2023 movie) trailer, release date
Blueback follows Abby, a young woman who befriends a magnificent wild blue groper while diving, and becomes a passionate activist for protecting the ecosystem of Australia’s coral reefs from destruction. Startattle.com – Blueback 2023. When she realizes that the fish is under threat, Abby takes inspiration from her...
startattle.com
Faraway (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date
After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love. Startattle.com – Faraway 2023. Genre : Comedy / Drama / Romance. Country : Germany. Language : English / German / Turkish...
startattle.com
La Brea (Season 2 Episode 10) “The Return”, trailer, release date
A ruthless enemy holds the clearing captive, threatening to k–l a beloved survivor if their demands for an unexpected item aren’t met. Gavin and Sam lead the rescue attempt, aided by an old friend whose return holds more questions than answers. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC.
startattle.com
Accused (Season 1 Episode 4) “Kendall’s Story”, trailer, release date
When a man learns his daughter was as—-ted, his friends encourage him to take justice into his own hands. Startattle.com – Accused | FOX. Accused (Season 1 Episode 4) “Kendall’s Story”, trailer, release date. Accused Season 1 Episode 4. Accused is an American crime drama...
‘The Night Agent’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date & First-Look Images
Netflix has set a March 23 premiere date for action thriller The Night Agent and released a slew of first-look images. See them below and watch a teaser above. Created and showrun by Shawn Ryan (S.W.A.T., The Shield, the 10-episode drama stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning an emergency hotline for American spies that never rings. Then a call comes in from a terrified civilian, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan). Peter must protect Rose and work with her to uncover a fast-moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unforgiving road trip movie with a homicidal twist exhumes the dead on streaming
Tommy Lee Jones has been one of cinema’s premiere curmudgeons for decades, having seemingly been born with a face that looks as if it was carved out of granite. Given his status, reputation, and penchant for delivering powerful performances, the biggest surprise emanating from The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada was that it took him so long to make it.
Comments / 0