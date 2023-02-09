ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:30 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning. Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Police do not believe anyone was injured. At this time, it is not known if the...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver claims not speeding, cruise control set at 35 mph: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 27 saw a car speeding near Engle Road, change lanes without using a turn signal and stop at a red light beyond the stop bar. The car then sped up quickly outdistancing other traffic. As the officer was stopping the car, the motorist drove it off the roadway and over the curb. The driver then corrected it and stopped in the right through lane. The driver said she set her cruise control at 35 and didn’t understand how she was speeding. She said she had two alcoholic beverages earlier. The officer noted her slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, he arrested her for driving under the influence. Her car was towed. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside her car. She measured a .179 blood alcohol content level, which is twice the legal limit.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 missing men

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for two men who went missing after a family gathering earlier this month. According to officers, Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen on Feb. 10. They were reported missing on Feb. 11. Family members told police the men...
CLEVELAND, OH
police1.com

Cleveland safety director accused of making racially biased statements; police union calls for his termination

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
CLEVELAND, OH
abc57.com

Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
cleveland19.com

Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

