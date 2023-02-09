Read full article on original website
Interstate 90 westbound in Cleveland reopens after stolen car crashes, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Interstate 90 westbound in Cleveland is back open after a stolen car flipped on the highway and caused a crash Saturday afternoon, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed. The people in the car got out of the flipped car and took off on foot, she said...
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:30 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
Man rescued from rollover crash in Bratenahl
A driver was rescued after his car crashed through a utility pole and a fence and rolled over along Lakeshore Boulevard on Friday night.
Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning. Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Police do not believe anyone was injured. At this time, it is not known if the...
Man, 71, arrested at nursing facility for throwing food and lit cigarette at manager: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Menacing: Northfield Road. At 8:45 a.m. Feb. 6, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 3550 Northfield Road, where it was learned that a Shaker Heights man, 71, had threatened the facility’s manager, a 62-year-old Cleveland woman, and thrown at her his food and a lit cigarette.
Driver claims not speeding, cruise control set at 35 mph: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 27 saw a car speeding near Engle Road, change lanes without using a turn signal and stop at a red light beyond the stop bar. The car then sped up quickly outdistancing other traffic. As the officer was stopping the car, the motorist drove it off the roadway and over the curb. The driver then corrected it and stopped in the right through lane. The driver said she set her cruise control at 35 and didn’t understand how she was speeding. She said she had two alcoholic beverages earlier. The officer noted her slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, he arrested her for driving under the influence. Her car was towed. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside her car. She measured a .179 blood alcohol content level, which is twice the legal limit.
Cleveland police search for 2 missing men
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for two men who went missing after a family gathering earlier this month. According to officers, Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen on Feb. 10. They were reported missing on Feb. 11. Family members told police the men...
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Cleveland’s police union will hold emergency meeting Monday regarding Safety Director Howard
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA) will hold an emergency directors meeting Monday afternoon regarding a vote of no confidence in Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard. The meeting was called after Howard’s recent comments about Irish police officers being biased. Howard made the comments during...
Woman fatally shot in Cleveland Wednesday; suspect identified, police say
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman that happened Wednesday in the city's North Collinwood neighborhood.
Cleveland safety director accused of making racially biased statements; police union calls for his termination
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard is under fire among the police rank-and-file for recent comments many are calling racially and culturally biased. Earlier this week, Howard touted an all-Black psychological team his office uses to vet recruits, and he described American policing origins as Irish “to the point that we have bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it.”
Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
'This is a very sad and unfortunate incident': Euclid Police officers shoot aggressive dog during kidnapping investigation
EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Police officers shot an aggressive dog on Monday during a kidnapping investigation. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Officials say it happened when the Euclid Police Department was assisting the Cleveland...
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are wanted on the city’s East Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The two suspects drove into the parking lot in the 1400 Payne Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to police.
A couple of calls to the boys’ locker rooms at Orange High: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Theft from building, unauthorized use of a credit card: Chagrin Boulevard. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
Cleveland police search for suspect accused of killing the mother of his child
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting the mother of his seven-year-old daughter. According to court documents, Joshua Lynch is charged with aggravated murder. Cleveland police said Lynch killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8. Her...
