ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcdru_0khW8xWg00
FILE - People crowd a street a few hours ahead of curfew in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Egypt's annual inflation surged to a new high in January, as Egyptians continue to battle ongoing price hikes and a depreciating currency, the country’s statistics bureau said Thursday. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s annual inflation surged to a new high in January as the country continues to battle ongoing price hikes and a depreciating currency, the Egyptian statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The state-run Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics published figures showing that the annual inflation stood at 26.5% last month, up from 21.9% in December. In January 2022, the same figure stood at just 8%, before spiking after the outbreak of Russia’s war in Ukraine the following month, shaking the world economy.

During January, the prices of basic commodities in Egypt rose steadily. The cost of bread and cereal increased on average by 6.6% while the price of meat and poultry climbed by 20.6%, the bureau said.

The Egyptian economy has been hit hard by years of government austerity, the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the war in Ukraine. Egypt is the world’s largest wheat importer, with most of its imports having traditionally come from eastern Europe.

Greatly affected by the enduring hikes are Egypt’s lower-income households, most of whom are reliant on government subsidies for basic goods such as bread. Nearly 30% of Egyptians live in poverty, according to official figures.

Russia-Ukraine war

In December, Egyptian authorities and the International Monetary Fund agreed on a $3 billion bail-out package to ease the crisis. The IMF deal was struck in exchange for Egypt implementing a number of economic reforms, including a shift to a flexible exchange rate. The deal also allows for a further $14 billion in possible financing for Egypt.

The value of the Egyptian pound has continued to slide following its decision to shift to a flexible exchange rate. The currency has lost around 50% of its value against the dollar since the start of 2022.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian government unveiled plans to sell stakes in dozens of state-controlled companies, including banks and energy firms. Economists have long criticized the economic dominance of the Egyptian government and the army, labelling it a barrier to private sector growth.

Egypt is also facing a foreign currency shortage. Many banks have placed limits on foreign cash withdrawals, while Egypt’s government announced it is postponing numerous future projects that would require significant foreign expenditure.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Oil prices jump on Russian plan to cut output

Oil prices jumped Friday, heading for weekly gains, as Russia announced plans to reduce oil production next month after the West imposed price caps on the country's oil and oil products. Brent crude futures rose $1.67, or 2%, to $86.20 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were...
BBC

Russia to cut oil production over price caps

Russia will reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from March after major economies imposed a price cap on oil products. Oil prices rose after Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak announced the cut. The European Union, G7 nations and Australia have capped how much they will pay...
Hdogar

What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?

The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Elon Musk Warns Russia Can Utterly Destroy US, Europe With Nuclear Missiles In Under 30 Minutes And Vice Versa: 'We Are At The Highest Risk In 60 Years'

After floating a peace plan in October 2022 to end the Ukraine war, Elon Musk later discussed the possibility of a looming nuclear war. Reasonable People Won't Launch War: One of the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO’s Twitter followers on Friday (Oct. 14) quote-tweeted a Reuters story on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) starting nuclear drills with B-52 bombers on Monday (Oct. 17).
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Hill

Who is the sleeping giant now?

After the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Imperial Japanese Navy Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto never actually said, “I fear we have awakened a sleeping giant.” But he should have. That line was the invention of a scriptwriter for the 1970 movie, “Tora! Tora! Tora!” Conventional wisdom holds that, after the United States was attacked,…
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy