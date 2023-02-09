Robin Lopez likens the Brooklyn Nets Big Three breakup to “The Muppets Take Manhattan”

Unlike the Muppets, though, KD, Kai, and The Beard will probably not team up again.

Robin Lopez, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden © David Richard, Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When the Brooklyn Nets ' Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden was formed in the middle of the 2020-21 campaign, it was supposed to give the franchise its first title in the NBA. However, the trifecta lasted just 13 months together. Harden was traded in February 2022, while the remaining two were sent packing in separate transactions this week.

While there have been plenty of reactions to both the Irving and Durant moves, Robin Lopez summarized it well in his tweet by comparing the breakup to a Muppets movie.

A failed takeover of Brooklyn

First of all, it's interesting that Lopez watched "The Muppets Take Manhattan," which was released in 1984, four years before the big man was born. If you think about it, it probably has a connection to the veteran's proclivity for having fun with the NBA mascots.

But comparing the Nets drama to the musical film is a bit accurate. After banding together to come to New York, the protagonists failed to find success and took their acts to separate places. While the Muppets eventually returned to the city and completed their hit show, it's safe to say that Durant, Irving, and Harden won't be teaming up again for the rest of their careers.

As for the Nets organization, it remains to be seen how they can recover from the fallout. However, it has enough young promising players and draft picks, so it likely won't bottom out. And rumor has it that Brooklyn is not dealing and might make more moves, including potentially shipping Ben Simmons away, before the trade deadline.

Trouble brewing in the West

A piece of good news for the Nets is that by sending Irving and Durant to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, they don't have to worry about facing stiffer competition in the East. Of course, that doesn't bode well for other Western Conference teams.

Are Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies still fine in the West? They ought to be. After all, that bit might have prompted the series of recent moves, according to CJ McCollum.

How will the deals pan out for all the franchises involved? Only time will tell. But for now, the league is still trying to recover from the shock waves brought about by the blockbuster trades.