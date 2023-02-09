Video: Kyrie Irving Interacts With The Mavericks Fans After The Game

Kyrie Irving was seen interacting with the fans, obliging for selfies and autographs, and looking pleased all the while.

Credit: Swish Cultures/Twitter

It was a winning start for Kyrie Irving on his Dallas Mavericks debut and the fans of the franchise were happy to have him on their side. On his part, the guard seems to feel the same way.

Irving was spotted interacting with fans after the Mavericks' 110-104 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 30-year-old continued the rich form he had in Brooklyn chipping in with 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in Luka Doncic's absence, who missed out due to a heel injury.

While it's still early days for Irving at Dallas, the fans embracing his arrival bodes well for him and the team, especially after his icy relationship with the fandom of some of the franchises he's been part of.

Irving was seen interacting with the fans, obliging for selfies and autographs, and looking pleased all the while. If it was his request for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets that blew up the NBA world last Friday, it was his inking a deal with Dallas that sent the league into a tizzy.

The Nets traded Irving and veteran forward Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, two second-round picks, and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick.

Kyrie Irving Gets Candid On Playing Alongside Luka Doncic

The Mavericks were on the lookout for a second superstar to take the load off Luka Doncic, and in Irving, they found the perfect player. While the deal was a behemoth and the guard comes with his own share of off-court drama, there's no denying that he's a force to reckon with on the court.

The Doncic-Irving pairing automatically elevates the Mavericks to title contenders, and while they're yet to share the hardwood together, the former Net was keen to play alongside the 23-year-old superstar .

“I think this is going to be my first time seeing one of those bad Europeans come over and really dominate up close. And have the opportunity to do it at a pace that I don’t think has ever been seen before other than like Larry Bird, or just somebody else that just plays at their own pace, scores a bunch of points and is constantly in the MVP conversation every year.”

It helps that both these stars are in scintillating form. While Doncic's 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists put him in the MVP conversation, Irving has notched up 27.0 points, 5.1 boards, and 5.3 rebounds this season so far.

The Mavericks are now a team that can call themselves bonafide championship contenders, and only time will tell if Irving decides to play for Dallas in the long run. For now, he's started off on the right foot with his fans.

