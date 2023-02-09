Read full article on original website
fran
3d ago
Glad the women n children are okay but this is why I always keep my car doors locked no matter where I am as soon as I get in my car,BAM doors are locked.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father
TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Teen found stabbed to death near Westchester church
Police got a 911 call on Saturday afternoon about a male on the ground in Mount Vernon near North Columbus and East Lincoln Avenues.
Sheriff's office charges son with killing his father in Ulster County
ROSENDALE - A violent domestic incident on Friday ended with a father dead and his son charged with his murder, the Ulster County Sheriff's office said Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, a 911 call for an unresponsive man at a residence on Springtown Road in the town of Rosendale was received at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.
Kingston man charged with murder of his father
A Kingston man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office said John Arceri, 28, was arrested after he allegedly got into a violent domestic dispute with his dad.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
Hudson Valley Teen Charged For Bringing Gun To New York School
A Hudson Valley teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school. Last Monday afternoon, administrators at Nanuet High School received a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun. Gun Found Inside Rockland County, New York High School. School officials quickly began an investigation with...
Good Samaritans Rescue Woman Run Over By Vehicle Outside Red Hook Convenience Store
The quick actions of two Good Samaritans are credited with rescuing a woman who was run over by a vehicle outside a convenience store in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened in Dutchess County on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Extra Mart located at 2 West Market St. in the village of Red Hook.
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway fatal involving tow truck
NYACK – A motorist on the Thruway northbound in Nyack was killed Friday morning when his car rammed into the rear of a Thruway tow truck at a high rate of speed, State Police said. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. between exit 11 at West Nyack and exit...
More Information Released About Drowning Death In North East, NY
Earlier today (February 11, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department released information regarding an emergency situation that occurred on Friday (February 10, 2023) at around 2:50 PM. Their office is currently working on an investigation into the drowning of a teenager who fell through the ice on a body of water in the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East.
Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Town Of North East
Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border. At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Good Samaritans save woman run over by vehicle
ED HOOK – Quick action by two good Samaritans is credited with saving the life of a 76-year-Red Hook woman who was run over by a 90-year-old motorist as he backed out of a parking spot at the Extra Mart at 2 West Market Street in the village. Red...
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
Armed Man Nabbed For Kidnapping Woman, Kids In Hudson Valley, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been nabbed for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her two children at knifepoint and forcing her to withdraw money from her bank account.The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 in the city of Poughkeepsie.According to Det. Sgt. George Cam…
