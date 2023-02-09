Read full article on original website
Here's How It Was Like To Spend The Night In Mount Washington During A Brutal Cold WeatherNewsverifiedMount Washington, MA
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Drug sales investigations in Saratoga County lead to arrest
Police say the suspect sold drugs within Saratoga County on numerous occasions.
WRGB
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father
TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Troy man arrested with over 6lbs of weed, police say
A Troy man has been arrested after allegedly being found with over six pounds of illegal cannabis. New York State Police said Leonel Rosario, 33, was arrested on February 3 during a traffic stop.
Sheriff's office charges son with killing his father in Ulster County
ROSENDALE - A violent domestic incident on Friday ended with a father dead and his son charged with his murder, the Ulster County Sheriff's office said Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, a 911 call for an unresponsive man at a residence on Springtown Road in the town of Rosendale was received at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.
Domestic violence suspect sentenced to 8 years in state prison
The suspect will serve eight years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.
Cobleskill man found asleep at wheel of stolen car, police say
A Cobleskill man has been charged after he was allegedly found asleep in a stolen car in New Scotland. The Albany County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Sumner, 43, was arrested on February 11.
Cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs seized in Housatonic parking lot, 2 under arrest
Around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, Great Barrington Police Officer Samuel Stolzar noticed a parked car in a parking lot off Park St. in Housatonic. Where one of the passengers appeared to have had an active warrant from Berkshire Superior Court.
Moreau traffic stop ends in multiple drug arrests
A traffic stop in Moreau resulted in two drug arrests for a Scotia man and a Greenfield woman. Ricky Rickson, 52, and Alexandria Lorman, 25, both face charges.
Kingston man charged with murder of his father
A Kingston man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office said John Arceri, 28, was arrested after he allegedly got into a violent domestic dispute with his dad.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case
GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
YAHOO!
Port Jervis man sentenced up to 19 years for trafficking heroin
GOSHEN - A man who previously pleaded guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker in Orange County was sentenced Thursday to 17 to 19 years in state prison. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced the sentence for Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis. In addition to the prison...
Police: Suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two guns
According to police, the suspect stole two motor vehicles, a motorcycle, and two long guns.
Police arrest suspect for using stolen credit card
Police say the suspect was caught on footage using the stolen credit card.
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
WNYT
Troy man sentenced for separate kidnapping, assault
A Troy man will spend up to eight years in prison for kidnapping and assault. Tyrell Ravenell was sentenced Friday in Rensselaer County Court. He abducted an 11-year-old in the first case, prosecutors said. He then beat another inmate in the Rensselaer County Jail, said the district attorney. Ravenell must...
Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin
The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
WNYT
Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack
The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man violates order of protection over 900 times
CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
Former firefighter convicted of groping Uber driver out on bail less than 24 hours after sentencing
ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (News10)-The former Watervliet firefighter who was convicted on misdemeanor charges of forcible touching, sex abuse, as well as harassment (a violation) for groping an Uber driver, has been granted bail less than 24 hours after his sentencing. On Tuesday, the Honorable Thomas Lamb of Watervliet City Court sentenced Rolfe to 30 days […]
