Catskill, NY

WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father

TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TILLSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case

GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
PORT JERVIS, NY
YAHOO!

Port Jervis man sentenced up to 19 years for trafficking heroin

GOSHEN - A man who previously pleaded guilty to operating as a major drug trafficker in Orange County was sentenced Thursday to 17 to 19 years in state prison. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced the sentence for Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis. In addition to the prison...
PORT JERVIS, NY
WNYT

Troy man sentenced for separate kidnapping, assault

A Troy man will spend up to eight years in prison for kidnapping and assault. Tyrell Ravenell was sentenced Friday in Rensselaer County Court. He abducted an 11-year-old in the first case, prosecutors said. He then beat another inmate in the Rensselaer County Jail, said the district attorney. Ravenell must...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin

The United States Attorney's Office reports Carlos Hernandez, 53, of Albany pled guilty on February 8 to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Authorities explain Hernandez admitted that between April and May 2021, he sold a total of 68 grams of fentanyl and 71 grams of heroin in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack

The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man violates order of protection over 900 times

CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Former firefighter convicted of groping Uber driver out on bail less than 24 hours after sentencing

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (News10)-The former Watervliet firefighter who was convicted on misdemeanor charges of forcible touching, sex abuse, as well as harassment (a violation) for groping an Uber driver, has been granted bail less than 24 hours after his sentencing. On Tuesday, the Honorable Thomas Lamb of Watervliet City Court sentenced Rolfe to 30 days […]
WATERVLIET, NY

