Cortlandt, NY

Underage drinking initiative in Westchester County

On February 4, 2023, the New York State Police in Troop K conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in the greater Cortlandt area. During this Underage Drinking Initiative, seventeen retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a Trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid NY Driver’s License. Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in four arrests.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway fatal involving tow truck

NYACK – A motorist on the Thruway northbound in Nyack was killed Friday morning when his car rammed into the rear of a Thruway tow truck at a high rate of speed, State Police said. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. between exit 11 at West Nyack and exit...
NYACK, NY
Daily Voice

Drunk Driver Caught After Crashing In Yorktown, Police Say

A drunk driver faces both charges and injuries after crashing in Northern Westchester, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7, around 2 p.m., when officers responded to a one-car crash in Yorktown near the intersection of Strang Boulevard and Oakside Road, according to Yorktown Police. After arriving at...
YORKTOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father

TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TILLSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man violates order of protection over 900 times

CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police

DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
DENVILLE, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Good Samaritans save woman run over by vehicle

ED HOOK – Quick action by two good Samaritans is credited with saving the life of a 76-year-Red Hook woman who was run over by a 90-year-old motorist as he backed out of a parking spot at the Extra Mart at 2 West Market Street in the village. Red...
RED HOOK, NY
FOX 61

New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case

GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
PORT JERVIS, NY
peekskillherald.com

Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY

