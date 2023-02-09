Read full article on original website
Sheriff's office charges son with killing his father in Ulster County
ROSENDALE - A violent domestic incident on Friday ended with a father dead and his son charged with his murder, the Ulster County Sheriff's office said Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, a 911 call for an unresponsive man at a residence on Springtown Road in the town of Rosendale was received at about 1:50 p.m. Friday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Teen found stabbed to death near Westchester church
Police got a 911 call on Saturday afternoon about a male on the ground in Mount Vernon near North Columbus and East Lincoln Avenues.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Thruway fatal involving tow truck
NYACK – A motorist on the Thruway northbound in Nyack was killed Friday morning when his car rammed into the rear of a Thruway tow truck at a high rate of speed, State Police said. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. between exit 11 at West Nyack and exit...
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case
GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Teenager drowns in pond at Taconic State Park
TOWN OF NORTH EAST – One teenage boy drowned while a second was able to get out of a pond when they fell through ice at the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East just before 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Dutchess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
Ramapo man indicted for raping 7-year-old girl
Authorities say Ottoniel Gomez-Martinez, 42, of Ramapo was indicted on charges including predatory sexual assault against a child and rape.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man violates order of protection over 900 times
CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Murder trial set to begin
POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police
THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
Woman Allegedly Attacks Neighbors With Hammer In Wallkill, New York
It was anything but a normal Sunday afternoon in Orange County when a neighbor dispute led to an arrest. Most Sunday afternoons are for family, chores, football (depending on the time of year), and for most of us to relax and get ready for the long work week ahead. Sundays are definitely NOT for attacking your neighbor with a hammer.
Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in two deaths
CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison. Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in […]
State to appeal Ulster judge's decision to drop murder charge in death of Monica Goods
TOWN OF ULSTER − The Attorney General's Office plans to appeal an Ulster County judge's recent decision to dismiss a murder charge against the New York State Trooper accused of killing 11-year-old Monica Goods during a high-speed chase on the New York Thruway in 2020, according to a representative from the Attorney General's Office.
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
UCSO: New Paltz man arrested for beating woman
A New Paltz man has been ordered to appear in the Town of Lloyd Justice Court after he allegedly fought a woman at the Mid-Hudson Inn.
