ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Son charged with killing his father

TILLSON – A 28-year-old Kingston man has been charged with killing his 51-year-old father during a violent domestic incident on Friday afternoon. Police responded to a residence on Springtown Road in Tillson where they found Ram Arceri of Rosendale. They performed CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TILLSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thruway fatal involving tow truck

NYACK – A motorist on the Thruway northbound in Nyack was killed Friday morning when his car rammed into the rear of a Thruway tow truck at a high rate of speed, State Police said. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. between exit 11 at West Nyack and exit...
NYACK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Father and son sentenced in Port Jervis major trafficker case

GOSHEN – A 32-year-old Port Jervis man, Richard McInturff, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Wednesday to 17 to 19 years in state prison followed by five years of poste-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to operating as a major drug trafficker, escape and attempted assault.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Teenager drowns in pond at Taconic State Park

TOWN OF NORTH EAST – One teenage boy drowned while a second was able to get out of a pond when they fell through ice at the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East just before 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10. Dutchess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man violates order of protection over 900 times

CARMEL – A Peekskill man has been charged with several violations of an order of protection in Putnam County. Putnam Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dany Villa-Carchipulla at his home after it was determined that he had messaged the victim over 900 times since being issued an order of protection. It was also determined he called her more than 25 times and showed up at her home more than once.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Murder trial set to begin

POUGHKEEPSIE – The murder trial of Carlton Belton is scheduled to begin on Friday, February 10, 2023, before Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The 31-year-old Belton is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Atiba Proverbs in a Main Street, Poughkeepsie convenience store in June of last year. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police

THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
BRONX, NY
WBRE

Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in two deaths

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison. Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy