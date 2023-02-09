Read full article on original website
Southampton sack manager Nathan Jones
Southampton have confirmed that manager Nathan Jones has been sacked.
Man Utd fixtures: Next six games after win over Leeds at Elland Road
A rundown of Manchester United's next six games, including matches in the Premier League, Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup against the likes of Barcelona, Liverpool and Newcastle.
Tottenham fixtures: Next six games including AC Milan & FA Cup after Leicester loss
Tottenham's upcoming fixture list with Champions League and FA Cup games on the horizon following the 4-1 defeat to Leicester.
Thomas Frank reveals David Raya price tag amid failed Brentford contract talks
Thomas Frank has admitted that David Raya could be sold by Brentford after the two parties failed to agree terms on a new contract.
Premier League form table after Man City & Man Utd wins
The Premier League form table after wins for Man City and Man Utd, draws for Arsenal and Chelsea, and defeat for Tottenham Hotspur.
Graham Potter bemoans Chelsea's fortunes after controversial West Ham draw
Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.
Graham Potter reveals decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has provided an update on the future of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal fixtures: Next six games including Man City crunch clash after Brentford draw
Arsenal's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League and Europa League following their draw with Brentford.
Pep Guardiola: 'Steven Gerrard slip belongs to Man City'
Pep Guardiola has continued his chaotic defence of Manchester City in light of their recent Premier League charges by claiming Steven Gerrard's famous slip in 2014 is a moment that 'belongs' to them.
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as late double gives Red Devils win
Player ratings from the Premier League meeting between Leeds and Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday.
Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's contract clause; Premier League trio hold Fati talks
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world
Monaco 3-1 PSG: Player ratings as Ben Yedder brace sinks understrength champions
Match report and player ratings from Monaco's Ligue 1 meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.
Leeds vs Man Utd - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Leeds vs Man Utd in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Why Chelsea weren't given penalty against West Ham for Tomas Soucek handball
An explanation of why Chelsea weren't given a penalty in their Premier League draw with West Ham even though Tomas Soucek appeared to handle the ball
Leeds and Man Utd condemn offensive chanting in joint-statement
Leeds and Manchester United release a joint-statement condemning offensive chanting heard in their Premier League clash at Elland Road.
Liverpool injuries & suspensions ahead of Merseyside derby
Liverpool and Everton are both in a bad way right now, but who is Klopp missing for Monday's match?
David Raya offers huge update on Brentford future
David Raya confirms he has rejected two contract offers from Brentford amid interest from Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham.
Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as spirited Cherries snatch a point
Match report & player ratings from Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle in the Premier League.
Chelsea fixtures: Next six games including Dortmund tie after West Ham draw
Chelsea's upcoming fixture list after they were held by West Ham in the Premier League.
Graham Potter reacts to 'fantastic' Thiago Silva's new Chelsea contract
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has revealed his delight at Thiago Silva signing a new one-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
