San Jose, CA

Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose

A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family house in Palo Alto sells for $3.3 million

A historic house built in 1922 located in the 400 block of Fulton Street in Palo Alto has a new owner. The 1,951-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023 for $3,262,500, or $1,672 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 5,600-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Tech and biotech layoffs erase more than 19,000 Bay Area jobs

Post-pandemic layoffs in the tech and biotech sectors continue to widen, and the brutal job losses are set to loom over the region’s economy for months. Since mid-2022, tech and biotech companies — including giants like Google and Meta Platforms — have revealed plans to slash more than 19,000 jobs across the nine-county Bay Area, according to official state reports reviewed by this news organization. That figure includes cutbacks that have been completed or are slated to occur, in some cases as late as 2024.
Silicon Valley

Single-family house sells in Los Gatos for $2.2 million

A historic house built in 1900 located in the 100 block of Broadway in Los Gatos has a new owner. The 1,496-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 20, 2023 for $2,205,000, or $1,474 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on an 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Broadway Plaza | Shopping mall in Walnut Creek, California

Broadway Plaza is an outdoor shopping mall located in downtown Walnut Creek. The shopping center opened on October 11, 1951 and is owned and operated by Macerich. The mall is anchored by Nordstrom and Macy's, and features nearly 80 stores including Crate & Barrel, flagship H&M and ZARA stores, a standalone Apple store with an adjoining outdoor plaza, an Industrious co-working space, a planned Pinstripes entertainment center and restaurant, and a planned Life Time Fitness sports club.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $1.6 million in Dublin

The spacious and recently built property located in the 3400 block of Cydonia Court in Dublin was sold on Dec. 29, 2022. The $1,590,000 purchase price works out to $723 per square foot. The house built in 2011 has an interior space of 2,199 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,636-square-foot lot.
DUBLIN, CA
hoodline.com

Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted

It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
SUNNYVALE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose: The No. 1 U.S. city in youth homelessness

San Jose tops the list of 100 major cities with the highest number of homeless young adults per capita, highlighting a growing crisis in the region. In the heart of Silicon Valley, there are nearly 85 homeless residents who are between 18 and 24 years old for every 100,000 residents, landing San Jose in the No. 1 spot across the United States. The study, conducted by United Way of the National Capital Area, analyzed data from the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 100 major cities in the nation. The study was published late January.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries

The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
KRON4 News

This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
Silicon Valley

Local buyer grabs big hunk of Richmond land for more than $100 million

RICHMOND — A big hunk of land in Richmond where an industrial and logistics center is being built has been bought by a local real estate firm in a deal that tops $100 million. San Rafael-based Pell Development bought the 20.7-acre Richmond property, according to documents filed on Feb....
RICHMOND, CA

