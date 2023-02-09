Read full article on original website
privatebankerinternational.com
Pengana to offload stake in American asset manager Lizard Investors
Australia-based funds management company Pengana Capital Group has reached a deal to sell its 65% direct equity stake in Lizard Investors for an undisclosed sum. With headquarters in Chicago, Lizard is an asset management firm that offers small to mid-cap equities across the globe. The new deal will be carried...
privatebankerinternational.com
Northern Trust poaches asset management president from BlackRock
American asset and wealth manager Northern Trust has named Daniel Gamba as the new president of its asset management unit, effective 3 April 2023. Gamba, who will join from BlackRock, will become part of Northern Trust’s management group and report to the firm’s CEO Michael O’Grady. During...
privatebankerinternational.com
Eton Solutions to set up global headquarters in Singapore
American family office software provider Eton Solutions has chosen Singapore to establish its global headquarters. The company said that the new headquarters will help it consolidate its access and focus on global markets without depending on resources in North America. However, Eton Solutions will continue to use the Americas as...
privatebankerinternational.com
Julius Baer looks to aggressively bolster wealth operations in India
Swiss private bank Julius Baer is planning to accelerate the build-up of its Indian wealth unit, the bank’s local managing director and CEO Umang Papneja told in a Bloomberg TV interview. According to Papneja, India’s wealth sector is currently valued at $600bn with a 12% annual growth rate.
privatebankerinternational.com
Has the UK just avoided a recession in 2023?
The ONS has revelated that UK GDP fell by 0.5% in December 2022, despite many predicting contraction or even growth. Has the UK just escaped a recession in 2023? Or is that yet to come? Patrick Brusnahan asks the experts. Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist, Raymond James Investment Services. Today’s figures...
