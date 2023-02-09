Two of the UK’s biggest banks are poised to face questions over how much they are benefiting from the rising cost of borrowing.Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector when they unveil their earnings from the latest financial year.But they could face fresh demands for a windfall tax if it emerges that profits have got too large in the current high interest rate environment, experts suggested.“The reality is that banks haven’t been making good money in recent years because interest rates have been so low and their margins have been squeezed,” Gary Greenwood, a...

2 DAYS AGO