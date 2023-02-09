Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
To Joe Hassett, roles on this year's PC Friar squad have become defined
PROVIDENCE – Per the radio analyst whose love for the Providence Friars comes across crystal clear every time he straps on the headset, role allocation ranks among the chief reasons why the current Providence basketball incarnation flipped the script at an impressive clip after a slow start out of the gate.
5 facts about the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
ST. LOUIS — The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge opened 9 years ago. The cable-stayed bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois in St. Louis opened on Feb. 9, 2014. It continues to carry thousands of cars every year. The cable-stayed bridge style features cables that run...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled
The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
Food truck park coming to East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — "I want to invest in East St. Louis," park organizer Thomas Brown told 5 On Your Side, "I believe in the potential that it holds. I believe in the people of East St. Louis." Thomas Brown already invested time into East St. Louis through...
Former Cardinals broadcaster pleads guilty to DWI charge
ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Thursday to a DWI charge. Prosecutors charged McLaughlin, 48, in early December as a persistent offender with one count of driving while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of failing to drive within a single lane. The...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
Two former SLU priests accused of abuse
St. Louis University has learned that two of its former priests have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. The regional Jesuits’ Province added the men’s names to a list tracking highly probable abuse incidents.
Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county
ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county. Glenn Jones is best known for his hit “We’ve Only Just Begun”. He will headline the night of romantic music. St. Louis Blue and R&B vocalist Terry Rogers will open the set.
feastmagazine.com
Check out these 4 iconic Italian markets the next time you’re on The Hill
Filled with bakeries, delis and distinctive Italian markets, The Hill is one of St. Louis’ oldest neighborhoods. Although it may be small in size, it’s definitely memorable. If you want fresh ingredients or traditional pantry staples, check out one of these markets. DiGregorio’s Italian Market. Proudly family...
Madison County Record
Administrative Director Declares Two Illinois Associate Judges Appointed in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit
Marcia M. Meis, Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, announced that the Twentieth Judicial Circuit judges voted to select Leah A. Captain and L. Dominic Kujawa, Jr. as associate judges of the Twentieth Judicial Circuit. Ms. Captain received her undergraduate degree in 2005 from Webster University in...
KMOV
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois campaign laws. During a campaign rally Saturday, East St. Louis mayoral candidate Marie Franklin said City of East St. Louis clerk Debra Tidwell broke state law by passing out campaign contribution flyers using the city’s letterhead.
Bear briefly escapes enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo
An Andean bear briefly escaped his enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo Tuesday morning, prompting staffers to initiate emergency protocol to safely and securely get the animal back inside his holding area.
$1.2 billion St. Louis riverfront plan moves forward
The St. Louis region is one step closer to seeing a plan approved for a major development along the riverfront and south of the Poplar Street Bridge.
Police investigate head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. – Police are investigating a head-on crash Friday evening. The accident occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road in Columbia, Illinois. According to the police, a white 2010 Ford van was driving in the northbound lane when it crossed over onto the opposite lane and hit a white 2019 Chevy truck head-on.
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Man shot during robbery in St. Louis parking lot
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot while trying to get away from robbers Friday night. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on the parking lot on 1504 Washington Avenue. Seven victims were standing outside their cars and talking amongst themselves when two male suspects walked up to them with a gun and demanded their money.
kttn.com
Convicted felon from Illinois pleads guilty to possession of a machine gun in Missouri
A convicted felon from Cahokia Heights, Illinois on Thursday admitted being caught with a machine gun at a St. Louis, Missouri hotel. Henry Miller, 33, pleaded guilty in front of Stephen R. Clark to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun.
Police investigation reveals woman who died on I-64 in October killed by metal mud flap bracket
ST. LOUIS — A piece of metal that secures a mud flap to a vehicle went through the windshield of a Belleville woman's car last year killing her, St. Louis police said Friday. The new details were released almost four months after the accident happened on westbound Interstate 64...
Man receives sentence for fatal double shooting during St. Louis drug robbery
ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday sentenced a man for his role in a 2021 triple shooting that left two men dead during a drug robbery. U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk sentenced Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent, 22, to 26 years in prison. Kent pleaded guilty in July to gun and drug charges in relation to the deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones.
