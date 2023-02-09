Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed's intention to keep raising interest rates.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before Earnings
The Nasdaq is already up 15% to start the year.
2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade
It's time to buy these growth stocks before the next bull market sends them higher.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
These three stocks are rebounding, making now the perfect time to lock in their high yields.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive-Income Powerhouses
These industry-leading companies pay investors to wait with sizable dividends.
Motley Fool
3 Magnificent Growth Stocks With 38% to 64% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street
Amazon, the world's largest retailer, currently has a stock price 42% below the peak it set in 2021. Inari Medical makes clot removal devices that are enormous improvements over standard care. InMode specializes in medical devices used for a wide array of noninvasive cosmetic procedures, including nonsurgical fat reduction.
Should Investors Buy This Dividend Growth Stock?
This medical devices company is already up in 2023. Should you buy it?
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Are Off to Hot Starts in 2023
These stocks all crashed more than 30% last year and are already up by more than that in 2023. Tesla and Shopify announced pricing changes in January that could help their businesses. Exact Sciences released preliminary earnings numbers last month, indicating strong growth.
Motley Fool
1 Cybersecurity Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street
Tenable just reported a growth acceleration in its top-spending customer cohort as more large companies seek advanced cybersecurity tools. The company also grew its revenue in 2022 faster than its initial guidance issued at the start of the year. Wall Street has a clear consensus on Tenable stock, and not
CNBC
Solar tech company Nextracker prices above range at $24 a share in good sign for IPO market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the
2 Top Stocks I'm Buying Hand Over Fist in February
Despite underwhelming earnings reports, these businesses remain great investments in 2023.
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Technology stocks are rebounding fast in 2023 after a disastrous 2022. Markets are pushing risky investments higher while keeping more solid investments constrained. These two tech stocks fall into the latter group and are positioned for superior long-term performance.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming. Should You Return to Growth Stocks?
It's best to design an investment strategy suitable for any market -- and scoop up particular players as opportunities arise. Today, many growth stocks are trading for dirt cheap valuations.
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility.
3 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
The markets may fluctuate, but long-term growth is assured at these three companies.
