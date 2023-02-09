ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons.
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool

3 Magnificent Growth Stocks With 38% to 64% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

Amazon, the world's largest retailer, currently has a stock price 42% below the peak it set in 2021. Inari Medical makes clot removal devices that are enormous improvements over standard care. InMode specializes in medical devices used for a wide array of noninvasive cosmetic procedures, including nonsurgical fat reduction.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Are Off to Hot Starts in 2023

These stocks all crashed more than 30% last year and are already up by more than that in 2023. Tesla and Shopify announced pricing changes in January that could help their businesses. Exact Sciences released preliminary earnings numbers last month, indicating strong growth.
Motley Fool

1 Cybersecurity Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

Tenable just reported a growth acceleration in its top-spending customer cohort as more large companies seek advanced cybersecurity tools. The company also grew its revenue in 2022 faster than its initial guidance issued at the start of the year. Wall Street has a clear consensus on Tenable stock, and not...
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Technology stocks are rebounding fast in 2023 after a disastrous 2022. Markets are pushing risky investments higher while keeping more solid investments constrained. These two tech stocks fall into the latter group and are positioned for superior long-term performance.
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. Should You Return to Growth Stocks?

It's best to design an investment strategy suitable for any market -- and scoop up particular players as opportunities arise. Today, many growth stocks are trading for dirt cheap valuations.
Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility.

