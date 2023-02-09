Read full article on original website
Ahead of vote, Nigeria's Buhari sets transition to a new leader in motion
LAGOS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed an executive order setting up a council to facilitate transition to a new president who will emerge after a Feb. 25 election.
I Fought For Israel, Now I’m Fighting to End the Permanent Occupation of the Palestinian Territories
For those of us within Israel who have been working for years to end Israel's occupation of the Palestinian people and their land, the rise of Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultranationalist right-wing coalition government comes as no surprise.Successive Israeli governments have worked tirelessly for decades to entrench our military rule over the Palestinians, expand settlements, demolish homes, and progress towards annexation. At the same time, they have also worked hard to limit any real discussion on the issue by trying to place legal obstacles on the work of civil society, or delegitimizing criticism from the international community, for example by labeling organizations...
US official: Iran factory drone strike believed to have been carried out by Israel.
Officials claim that a drone assault caused the explosion that shook a military base in Iran. According to the Iranian authorities, defensive mechanisms prevented three drone assaults.
Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties
MADRID (AP) — The mayor of Barcelona has severed her city’s official ties with Israel, accusing the country of “the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.”. Wednesday’s decision by Mayor Ada Colau has little practical impact – with the most concrete effect being a halt to its 25-year-old twinning agreement with Tel Aviv.
There’s no cycle of violence in Jerusalem – only Israel’s lethal oppression of my people
Almost every day, the bulldozers are on the move. In the Palestinian neighbourhoods of Jerusalem, my city, Israeli forces are demolishing homes on an almost daily basis. Dispossession and discrimination have been a longstanding reality here in the eastern part of the city, under Israeli military occupation for 56 years, but under the new far-right Israeli government, Jerusalem has seen a spike in demolitions – more than 30 structures were destroyed in January alone.
Chobani yogurt’s founder is a self-made billionaire and a Turkish immigrant—Now he’s promised $2 million for the country’s earthquake relief
Chobani's Hamid Ulukaya has advocated for causes in the past, including migrant working rights. He is now pledging to donate $1 million to the disaster relief efforts.
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada
Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
BBC
Ethiopia Orthodox Church split: Social media restricted
Ethiopia has restricted social media and messaging platforms ahead of rival planned rallies following a split in the popular Orthodox Church. The row has caused deadly violence and began last month when some clerics accused the main church of ethnic discrimination, which it denies. The authorities banned protests by both...
Exclusive-Under U.S. pressure, Lula delays Brazil docking of Iran warships -sources
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil bowed to U.S. pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of its warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planning his trip to Washington to meet U.S. leader Joe Biden, sources said.
US News and World Report
Italy Bristles Over Zelenskiy Dinner Snub in Paris
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and Germany on Thursday after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding to friction between the European Union allies. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening...
Russian TV Expert Targets Israel With Veiled Iran Threat
Military analyst Igor Korotchenko said Israel "needs to carefully consider the risks" of supplying Ukraine with the Iron Dome missile defense system.
Precolonial Black Africa
Precolonial Black Africa is an important part of the history and understanding of the African continent. It is a period that contrasts greatly with the view of Africa in books written by Europeans and Arabs after colonization. Precolonial Black Africa was comprised of many diverse societies, most notably those in West Africa which had feudal structures similar to those found in Europe at the time. These African societies had their own unique cultures, beliefs, and political systems which allowed them to thrive for centuries prior to European involvement on the continent.
Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises
JERUSALEM (AP) — Ratib Matar’s family was growing. They needed more space. Before his granddaughters, now 4 and 5, were born, he built three apartments on an eastern slope overlooking Jerusalem’s ancient landscape. The 50-year-old construction contractor moved in with his brother, son, divorced daughter and their young kids — 11 people in all, plus a few geese.
Most Corrupt Countries in the World
Corruption is one of the main causes of poverty and underdevelopment. A country can be poor and struggling to raise capital to fund government services through taxation and investment, but that challenge is made far worse when government institutions lack the checks and balances and transparency found in more developed, stable, and affluent countries, according […]
CNBC
Indian regulator probes Adani's links to investors as Modi's office is briefed
The Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating Adani Group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's withdrawn $2.5 billion share sale, two sources told Reuters. Concerns have mounted after short seller Hindenburg's critical report emerged on Jan. 24, accusing Adani Group of improper use of offshore...
A Non-Indian’s Guide to Winning at Indian Family Reunions
From a distance, the potpourri that is India can often be quite intimidating to an outsider. The geography changes every few kilometres, and so does the culture and language. Sikander Khan, an engineer from Mumbai, was acutely aware of the same when he fell in love with his now-wife Avav Khan, a banker from Indonesia.
OAS members recommit to helping Haiti through gang violence
Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday passed a resolution to support Haiti on its path to long-delayed elections and help the Caribbean country manage widespread gang violence that is driving a humanitarian crisis.
Cuba to send medics to Turkey, Syria to assist in earthquake relief
HAVANA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Cuba prepared on Friday to send healthcare workers to Turkey and Syria, joining a growing group of nations providing rescue and medical aid to the region after a devastating earthquake this week.
Paraguay president to visit Taiwan ahead of election that could end ties
TAIPEI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Paraguay's president, Mario Abdo, will visit Taiwan next week as the island seeks to shore up ties with one of its oldest allies ahead of an election in April that could see the Latin American country ditch Taipei in favour of Beijing.
