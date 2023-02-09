ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

I Fought For Israel, Now I’m Fighting to End the Permanent Occupation of the Palestinian Territories

For those of us within Israel who have been working for years to end Israel's occupation of the Palestinian people and their land, the rise of Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultranationalist right-wing coalition government comes as no surprise.Successive Israeli governments have worked tirelessly for decades to entrench our military rule over the Palestinians, expand settlements, demolish homes, and progress towards annexation. At the same time, they have also worked hard to limit any real discussion on the issue by trying to place legal obstacles on the work of civil society, or delegitimizing criticism from the international community, for example by labeling organizations...
The Associated Press

Barcelona mayor brands Israel apartheid state, cuts ties

MADRID (AP) — The mayor of Barcelona has severed her city’s official ties with Israel, accusing the country of “the crime of apartheid against the Palestinian people.”. Wednesday’s decision by Mayor Ada Colau has little practical impact – with the most concrete effect being a halt to its 25-year-old twinning agreement with Tel Aviv.
The Guardian

There’s no cycle of violence in Jerusalem – only Israel’s lethal oppression of my people

Almost every day, the bulldozers are on the move. In the Palestinian neighbourhoods of Jerusalem, my city, Israeli forces are demolishing homes on an almost daily basis. Dispossession and discrimination have been a longstanding reality here in the eastern part of the city, under Israeli military occupation for 56 years, but under the new far-right Israeli government, Jerusalem has seen a spike in demolitions – more than 30 structures were destroyed in January alone.
Anita Durairaj

It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada

Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
BBC

Ethiopia Orthodox Church split: Social media restricted

Ethiopia has restricted social media and messaging platforms ahead of rival planned rallies following a split in the popular Orthodox Church. The row has caused deadly violence and began last month when some clerics accused the main church of ethnic discrimination, which it denies. The authorities banned protests by both...
US News and World Report

Italy Bristles Over Zelenskiy Dinner Snub in Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and Germany on Thursday after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding to friction between the European Union allies. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening...
Maiya Devi Dahal

Precolonial Black Africa

Precolonial Black Africa is an important part of the history and understanding of the African continent. It is a period that contrasts greatly with the view of Africa in books written by Europeans and Arabs after colonization. Precolonial Black Africa was comprised of many diverse societies, most notably those in West Africa which had feudal structures similar to those found in Europe at the time. These African societies had their own unique cultures, beliefs, and political systems which allowed them to thrive for centuries prior to European involvement on the continent.
The Associated Press

Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ratib Matar’s family was growing. They needed more space. Before his granddaughters, now 4 and 5, were born, he built three apartments on an eastern slope overlooking Jerusalem’s ancient landscape. The 50-year-old construction contractor moved in with his brother, son, divorced daughter and their young kids — 11 people in all, plus a few geese.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Corrupt Countries in the World

Corruption is one of the main causes of poverty and underdevelopment. A country can be poor and struggling to raise capital to fund government services through taxation and investment, but that challenge is made far worse when government institutions lack the checks and balances and transparency found in more developed, stable, and affluent countries, according […]
CNBC

Indian regulator probes Adani's links to investors as Modi's office is briefed

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating Adani Group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's withdrawn $2.5 billion share sale, two sources told Reuters. Concerns have mounted after short seller Hindenburg's critical report emerged on Jan. 24, accusing Adani Group of improper use of offshore...
Vice

A Non-Indian’s Guide to Winning at Indian Family Reunions

From a distance, the potpourri that is India can often be quite intimidating to an outsider. The geography changes every few kilometres, and so does the culture and language. Sikander Khan, an engineer from Mumbai, was acutely aware of the same when he fell in love with his now-wife Avav Khan, a banker from Indonesia.

