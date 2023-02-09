Read full article on original website
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
msn.com
Quarterhorse, the Air Force’s Next Hypersonic Aircraft, Has Taken an Epic Leap
Hypersonic flight (speeds faster than Mach 5) is the perceived future of human aviation. In order to achieve that vision, engineers need to develop hybrid engines capable of handling subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic speeds. Aviation company Hermeus successfully demonstrated mode transition between turbojet and ramjet engines for the Air Force’s...
msn.com
The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important
Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.
Breaking Defense
UK Royal Navy ‘confident’ a starboard propeller problem on aircraft carrier not a class-wide issue
BELFAST — The UK is “confident” a mechanical issue that shut down its newest aircraft carrier for the last five months is not a class-wide design flaw, and believes the ship could return to service as soon as this fall, top officials said this week. A starboard...
DARPA’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Flew Its Final Test, Follow-On To Come
Lockheed MartinLessons learned throughout DARPA's Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept effort will be applied to the agency’s new MoHAWC program.
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
defensenews.com
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
Aviation International News
Hill Helicopters Tops 700 Orders
British aerospace engineer Jason Hill became enthralled with helicopters in his youth while watching the television show, Airwolf, the highly fictionalized account of a Bell 222 converted to a supersonic assault weapon. The experience led to a decades-long dream of producing a stylish, modern light-helicopter design he unveiled in 2020, the five-seat Hill HX50. By last November, Hill Helicopters had attracted hundreds of orders and produced its first carbon-fiber, single-piece fuselage. It plans to begin flight testing by the end of 2023.
Following the downing of a spy plane, the US and its allies conduct a coordinated air force drill directed at China
On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia deployed for air force exercises over Nevada that were focused on China and simulated dogfights with Chinese aircraft and air defense assaults.
Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World
Does your mind wonder how planes stay up in the air, how they move, and how large they can get? Do you spend your journeys pondering on the latter? Read on to learn more about some of the largest aircraft in the world currently. The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, the largest...
Business Insider
Iran unveils underground base meant to protect its aging US-made fighter jets
As part of the celebrations for the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Iran unveiled an underground air force base, dubbed "Eagle 44", which, according to Iranian news agencies, is the first of this kind large enough to host fighter jets, bombers and drones. The Iranians claim this is one...
3DPrint.com
Horizon Aircraft VTOL Prototype Takes Flight with 780 3D Printed Parts
As surprising it may seem to some tech skeptics, the emerging world of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aerial vehicles is, well, beginning to take off. You’ve likely seen footage of VTOL craft, which fly and land like helicopters but at greater speeds and lower operating costs. Due to the unique nature of this technology, VTOL businesses are turning to additive manufacturing (AM) to produce many of their parts. And why wouldn’t they? Their smaller-scale predecessors, quadcopters often rely on 3D printed components as well.
defensenews.com
Japan to replace attack, observation helicopters with drone fleet
MELBOURNE, Australia — Japan has indicated it will give up its “obsolete” attack and observation helicopters in favor of unmanned systems, according to its defense buildup plans. They will be replaced by “attack/utility,” “miniature attack” and “surveillance” unmanned aircraft systems, according to the English-language version of Japan’s...
helihub.com
Northrop Grumman and KAI to collaborate on unmanned helicopter
‣ KAI announced on the 19th that it had signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Northrop Grumman (hereinafter referred to as NG) of the United States for technical cooperation in the vertical take-off and landing unmanned aerial vehicle business at its headquarters in Sacheon on the 18th. ‣ The...
