Providence, RI

Car slams into pole in Providence

By Melanie DaSilva
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car struck a utility pole in Providence early Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the scene around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

