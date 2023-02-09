Car slams into pole in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a car struck a utility pole in Providence early Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the scene around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.

No word on any injuries or what led up to the crash.

