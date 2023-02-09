Read full article on original website
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Straight Jokes No Chaser brings comedy lineup to Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Comedian Mike Epps is bringing a lineup of several performers to the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. According to Ticketmaster, Epps will be joined on stage by Cedric The Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Earthquake in the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy tour. Epps may be best known for his appearances in […]
WLWT 5
Honoring a hometown hero: Petition started for Cincinnati dancing star to be recognized
CINCINNATI — Throughout the month of February, WLWT is honoring Black History Month by showcasing local figures that are making an impact in the community. On Saturday, WLWT is recognizing a hometown hero who has toured the world and danced with artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Soul Train.
inparkmagazine.com
GSCA 2023 to take place in Cincinnati and Indianapolis
The Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) announced its 2023 International Conference locations. The conference will begin September 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Cincinnati Museum Center and The Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX. All delegates are invited to Cincinnati to see giant screen innovations and films on the dome screen. Chartered buses will depart Cincinnati the evening of September 18 for Indianapolis, where the conference will continue September 19-21, 2023, at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum.
Cincinnati Is Everything, Everywhere, All on Film
The Queen City has garnered a reputation for being a perfect stand-in for just about every other city. The post Cincinnati Is Everything, Everywhere, All on Film appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
The River: 1952 started badly but ended up being the year a young boy really connected with the river
(Editor’s note: The Captain is taking a bit of a break and will be back soon. So we are sharing the beginnings of his tales of The River. This column was his second, in December, 2017.) (The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders will be sharing...
WLWT 5
ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
Cincinnati 2024 recruiting board: Quarterback
Over the next few weeks, Bearcat Journal will be going position by position to highlight a few top-of-the-board prospects for Cincinnati at each position in the 2024.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
tourcounsel.com
EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio
Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'
OpenTable's list was compiled by analyzing more than 13 million reviews. Other than Cincinnati's three restaurants, Ohio's only other mention was Cleveland's Pier W.
Fox 19
Cupid’s Undie Run for neurofibromatosis this Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati will be full of people “briefly” running through the streets in their underwear on Saturday for a good cause. Cupid’s Undie Run is raising money to help fund research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects almost every organ in the body and can cause tumors to grow.
From prison to startup owner: Mike Mitchell is a story of perseverance
Mike Mitchell was in and out of jail on low-level drug crimes before spending 10 years in prison. Now he's celebrating his fifth year in the apparel business with 'Alumni Ink.'
WKRC
Chef Aaron has recipes for your big watch party Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a big watch party without good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy munchies to represent both teams.
WCPO
Here's where 'Wise Guys' movie star Debra Messing got her nails done in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A nail tech based in Over-the-Rhine will see her artistry on the big screen thanks to a chance meeting with a staffer on a movie set. Nail Joy owner Meagan Whitfield said a new client booked her for a few sessions while she was in town for business. That business trip happened to be on the set of "Wise Guys," the upcoming gangster film starring Robert De Niro that has been filming on location down the street from Whitfield's business.
Fox 19
NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice
BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
bchsrebellion.com
History and hauntings draw people to two of northern Kentucky’s spookiest places
Northern Kentucky has multiple different unexplainable places, and according to local sources and sources like Travel Channel, these places are rumored to be haunted. These legends range from demonic possession, murder, mobsters and a bloody well. For people who don’t believe in ghosts or demons, these places still offer history...
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky
Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
fccincinnati.com
FC Cincinnati begins demolition in preparation for $300 million mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium
Demolition is underway for phase one of a $300 million, 8.5 acre best-in-class mixed use district north of TQL Stadium. The district will include a hotel, apartments, office space, retail, restaurants, and a privately owned public green space. Located in the West End, adjacent to Over-the-Rhine and near Downtown, the district will be at the heart of Cincinnati.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
