Cincinnati, OH

WDTN

Straight Jokes No Chaser brings comedy lineup to Cincinnati

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Comedian Mike Epps is bringing a lineup of several performers to the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. According to Ticketmaster, Epps will be joined on stage by Cedric The Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Earthquake in the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy tour. Epps may be best known for his appearances in […]
CINCINNATI, OH
inparkmagazine.com

GSCA 2023 to take place in Cincinnati and Indianapolis

The Giant Screen Cinema Association (GSCA) announced its 2023 International Conference locations. The conference will begin September 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Cincinnati Museum Center and The Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX. All delegates are invited to Cincinnati to see giant screen innovations and films on the dome screen. Chartered buses will depart Cincinnati the evening of September 18 for Indianapolis, where the conference will continue September 19-21, 2023, at the IMAX Theater in the Indiana State Museum.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ARCHIVES: In 1987, the historic Palace Hotel reopened in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — When the Palace Hotel was built in Cincinnati in 1882, hotels were a major part of the city's everyday life. The Palace was an impressive hotel. Back then it had the city's first hydraulic elevator and incandescent lights. One-hundred-five years and $24 million later in 1987, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio

Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cupid’s Undie Run for neurofibromatosis this Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Downtown Cincinnati will be full of people “briefly” running through the streets in their underwear on Saturday for a good cause. Cupid’s Undie Run is raising money to help fund research for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects almost every organ in the body and can cause tumors to grow.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Here's where 'Wise Guys' movie star Debra Messing got her nails done in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A nail tech based in Over-the-Rhine will see her artistry on the big screen thanks to a chance meeting with a staffer on a movie set. Nail Joy owner Meagan Whitfield said a new client booked her for a few sessions while she was in town for business. That business trip happened to be on the set of "Wise Guys," the upcoming gangster film starring Robert De Niro that has been filming on location down the street from Whitfield's business.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NKY classmates make once in a lifetime shot - twice

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - There is no bigger shot in basketball than the buzzer-beater. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime play that every basketball player dreams of making. At one Northern Kentucky high school, the rare shot happened not once, but twice. FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman has the story...
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Edgewood, Kentucky

Thanks to The Gibler Team for giving us a peek into what makes Edgewood Kentucky so unique -- click on the video above!. The City of Edgewood, “Where every day is a walk in the park,” has been voted the #1 city in the state of Kentucky to live in and #17 in the nation. They have two large parks, Presidents Park and Freedom Park, as well the smaller Victory Park, where you can enjoy playgrounds, baseball fields, a sand volleyball court, tennis courts, a basketball court, walking trails, picnic shelters, as well as outdoor theaters and events.
EDGEWOOD, KY
fccincinnati.com

FC Cincinnati begins demolition in preparation for $300 million mixed-use district north of TQL Stadium

Demolition is underway for phase one of a $300 million, 8.5 acre best-in-class mixed use district north of TQL Stadium. The district will include a hotel, apartments, office space, retail, restaurants, and a privately owned public green space. Located in the West End, adjacent to Over-the-Rhine and near Downtown, the district will be at the heart of Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH

