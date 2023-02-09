ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

thecollegianur.com

BREAKING: Second Amendment Protest to take place on College Road

The University of Richmond Police Department informed community members that a group will likely stage a Second Amendment protest on College Road Saturday, two days after an armed man stood outside the Robins Center. The protest is planned to take place on College Road near the Robins Center during the...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

The Richmond Slave Trail provides valuable lessons on a dark legacy of American history

The Richmond Slave Trail is a winding two-and-half mile route from the historic Manchester docks to the old slave auction houses in Shockoe Bottom. Throughout the 1700s, enslaved people were unloaded from boats along the river and taken along this path – often still in chains -- to the auction houses downtown. Then, throughout the 1800s up until the Civil War, some were then loaded back onto boats in Richmond and shipped to be sold in cities across America.
RICHMOND, VA
megarockradio.net

ACE FREHLEY’s Entire Concert In Hopewell, Virginia

YouTube channel Dennis Justus has uploaded video of original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley‘s entire February 5 concert at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia. 06. Escape From The Island (KISS song) 07. Insane. 08. Detroit Rock City (KISS song) 09. Stranger In A Strange Land. 10. Rocket Ride (KISS...
HOPEWELL, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Clifton Threat joins Benchmark Bankshares Board of Directors

Kenbridge, VA, February 2, 2023 - Benchmark Bankshares, Inc., holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Emporia resident Clifton Threat to its Board of Directors. In making the announcement, Benchmark President/CEO Jay Stafford said of Threat, “Clifton is a terrific addition to our Board...
EMPORIA, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

5th Dimension makes a Henrico stop

The 5th Dimension – a musical group originally formed as the Versatiles in 1965 – visited The Tin Pan in Henrico Feb. 8 for a performance. The group includes one original member – 81-year-old Florence LaRue. Other current members are Patrice Morris, Leonard Tucker, Floyd Smith and Willie Williams.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

