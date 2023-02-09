Read full article on original website
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old DonationAsh JurbergRichmond, VA
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
thecollegianur.com
BREAKING: Second Amendment Protest to take place on College Road
The University of Richmond Police Department informed community members that a group will likely stage a Second Amendment protest on College Road Saturday, two days after an armed man stood outside the Robins Center. The protest is planned to take place on College Road near the Robins Center during the...
‘His impact was far and wide’: Loved ones mourn after Henrico teacher, coach dies in crash
Cameron Jones was in his first year substitute teaching sixth-grade English Elko Middle School and coached the boy's basketball team at the school. He died in a crash in the Richmond area on Saturday, Feb. 4.
How Richmond native is encouraging diversity, inclusion with Timberland & Vans
Shawn Williams, a Richmond native, said his journey was non-traditional and as a former social worker he found it essential to give back to his community at all times.
The Richmond Slave Trail provides valuable lessons on a dark legacy of American history
The Richmond Slave Trail is a winding two-and-half mile route from the historic Manchester docks to the old slave auction houses in Shockoe Bottom. Throughout the 1700s, enslaved people were unloaded from boats along the river and taken along this path – often still in chains -- to the auction houses downtown. Then, throughout the 1800s up until the Civil War, some were then loaded back onto boats in Richmond and shipped to be sold in cities across America.
megarockradio.net
ACE FREHLEY’s Entire Concert In Hopewell, Virginia
YouTube channel Dennis Justus has uploaded video of original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley‘s entire February 5 concert at The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia. 06. Escape From The Island (KISS song) 07. Insane. 08. Detroit Rock City (KISS song) 09. Stranger In A Strange Land. 10. Rocket Ride (KISS...
Princess Cruises plans 5-day excursions to Virginia's Historic Triangle
The cruises will be five days long on the Island Princess and Emerald Princess ships, holding 2,200 to 3,080 guests
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for just 4 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Chesterfield nurse wins nearly $150,000 from Virginia Lottery
Fawn Hughes, a Chesterfield nurse, won $148,560 from a Virginia Lottery game while going to the store to get soup for her sister.
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old Donation
In 1890 the estate of T.C. Williams Sr. gave the University of Richmond’s law school $25,000. Williams had attended Richmond College, was a Richmond College trustee from 1881 until he died in 1889, and was a benefactor of the institution.
thenewsprogress.com
Clifton Threat joins Benchmark Bankshares Board of Directors
Kenbridge, VA, February 2, 2023 - Benchmark Bankshares, Inc., holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Emporia resident Clifton Threat to its Board of Directors. In making the announcement, Benchmark President/CEO Jay Stafford said of Threat, “Clifton is a terrific addition to our Board...
Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.
Richmond restaurant The Mill on MacArthur is closing. Here's why.
The owners of The Mill, a restaurant on MacArthur Avenue in Richmond, announced Thursday that the Northside business would close at the end of the month.
BBQ boss plans changes at Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe at 5811 Patterson Ave. was sold in recent days by sisters Kelly Polk, Holly Shaheen and Melissa Berling, who had purchased it last spring.
He needed a kidney. The mom of two girls he coached donated him one.
The surgery happened just before Christmas and Wakefield said that both he and Tammy are feeling great.
Richmond could become the latest city to use this technology to fight crime
Across the country, cities like Charlotte, St. Louis, Baton Rouge and Miami are establishing "Real Time Crime Centers" to combat criminal activity. Richmond could soon join the mix.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
When you can see J. Plunky Branch's 'Black Fire' documentary in Richmond
Musician, historian, author and producer J. Plunky Branch's documentary "Black Fire" will be screened at Black History Museum in Richmond this Wednesday.
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
5th Dimension makes a Henrico stop
The 5th Dimension – a musical group originally formed as the Versatiles in 1965 – visited The Tin Pan in Henrico Feb. 8 for a performance. The group includes one original member – 81-year-old Florence LaRue. Other current members are Patrice Morris, Leonard Tucker, Floyd Smith and Willie Williams.
