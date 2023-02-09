Read full article on original website
Part of The Sun Has Broken Off And Formed a Vortex… What The Heck Is Going on?
For all that the Sun is a ubiquitous and vital part of our lives, a lot about it remains baffling. And now it's done something decidedly peculiar. Material from a filament of plasma erupting from the Sun's surface broke away and appeared to form a crown-like vortex over the solar north pole.
Meta’s unceremonious Echo VR shutdown is a missed Metaverse opportunity
I feel a tinge of sadness as I rewind back to July 20, 2017, the day a pivotal virtual reality game leaped out from the blue to shed light onto the then-unknown medium. This early Oculus Rift game, developer Ready At Dawn’s Lone Echo, would rapidly become one of the first VR games to receive critical acclaim, standing alongside the likes of Job Simulator and I Expect You To Die. Alongside it came one of VR’s first exemplary multiplayer experiences, then called Echo Arena but later retitled Echo VR as it expanded its offerings to Oculus Quest users. And, for what it’s worth, this is the first VR game I would play in my own home.
How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was finally made available to preorder. Nintendo also showed off a new trailer and reconfirmed the game’s May 12, 2023 release date. Finally, it also announced a new Collector’s Edition with some extra goodies, as well as a Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo. But where exactly can you get these items and are they available to preorder? Here’s what you need to know.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to open eye chests
There are many strange sights and sounds to behold all across Hogwarts as you explore the castle and its surroundings in 8Hogwarts Legacy*. Aside from the more overtly fantastical creatures you will encounter, there are a few things that are more curious and confusing than anything else. Chief among these would be the eye chests, which appear as normal treasure chests, only with a big central eye that observes you. Once it notices you getting too close, it'll become aggressive and prevent you from looting whatever goodies it's hiding. Here's a simple way to trick these nasty chests and get their prize.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to pick locks and upgrade with Demiguise statues
Some activities we do all the time in games wouldn't make much sense in the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy. Take lockpicking as an example. For those who know the franchise well, you would be aware of a simple spell that automatically opens (almost) any lock with a flick of the wand. While that sounds amazingly convenient, it wouldn't exactly be very much fun for a game. Instead, that spell triggers a lockpicking mini-game for you to complete in order to get through that door or open that chest. These minigames can be tricky, so here's how they work so you can overcome any barrier in your way.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to use Rowland’s map in the Tale of Rowland Oaks quest
A fellow student of Hogwarts you will come to know while playing Hogwarts Legacy is Adelaide Oaks. They are desperately trying to figure out what happened to their uncle, Rowland Oakes, and will bring you along to solve the mystery. This quest, titled "The Tale of Rowland Oaks," is one of the more obtuse in the game. Given nothing but a vague map and set of directions, you will easily become stuck. Thankfully, we've used our magic to reveal the path forward for you so you can complete this quest.
Hogwarts Legacy: best house to choose and every difference
Any new student’s journey at Hogwarts hinges on which of the four houses the Sorting Hat will place them in. Just like the books, Hogwarts Legacy includes Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. Unlike the books, though, you aren’t bound to joining the house that the sorting Hat suggests to you when you first arrive. Just like the boy who lived, the hat is open to your own suggestion on which house you really belong to.
G-Shock’s latest watch turned my wrist into a poisonous frog
I didn’t really think about what a Poison dart frog looked like until recently, as — luckily — we don’t get many in the wilds of rural Surrey here in the U.K. But thanks to the new G-Shock Poison Dart Frog Frogman watch, I have a good idea of what to look out for, should I ever encounter one.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to upgrade your inventory space
It might not seem like it from the start, but Hogwarts Legacy is full of loot to collect. Most of it will be new gear that gives your witch or wizard new stats, as well as a fresh look. That's all well and good, however, your custom character doesn't have the deepest of pockets when you first arrive. Initially, you will be limited to a mere 20 items in your inventory, which will fill up fast. Rather than resort to selling or breaking down old gear to get new sets, here's how you can increase your inventory space in Hogwarts Legacy.
