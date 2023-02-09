ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio House lawmakers want primaries in May regardless of presidential contests

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrx3y_0khW1imU00

A ballot counter machine. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.)

This past weekend, the Democratic National Committee voted to shake up its presidential primary calendar . A bipartisan group of state lawmakers want to change Ohio’s primary date, too.

Under Rep. Daniel Troy’s, D-Willowick, proposal, Ohio’s primary date would remain fixed at the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May.

“Every fourth year for a while,” Troy explained, “we’ve been scheduling our primary election in mid-March, allegedly for the purposes of Ohio being more of a player in the presidential primary races.”

For 2024, Troy’s measure would set Ohio’s primary for May 7.

The DNC’s reshuffling focuses on the prized early primary slots in February. Party leaders pushed Iowa and New Hampshire later in the calendar, while advancing South Carolina and Nevada. Democrats framed the move as a recognition of their coalition’s growing diversity.

Rep. Troy, framed his idea is a recognition that Ohio is no longer a deciding factor in presidential politics.

“Ohio’s influence on that process, in my opinion, has proven to be dubious at best,” Troy argued. “It’s time to return to a normal and consistent election schedule.”

Troy’s proposal doesn’t have a bill number yet, but he has already collected nine co-sponsors. Most notably, he has the support of majority floor leader, Rep. Bill Seitz, R- Cincinnati. The remaining eight sponsors are fellow Democrats.

Who cares about going first?

Troy contends chasing relevance in the presidential primaries only confuses voters, and by extension, diminishes turnout.

“People know that Christmas is on Dec. 25. People know that the Fourth of July is on the Fourth of July,” he argued. “And they will also know that the primary election every year, whether it’s an odd-numbered year and even-numbered year, presidential or non-presidential, is going to be that first Tuesday after the first Monday in May.”

It’s questionable whether “the first Tuesday after the first Monday” will find itself written on the hearts of Ohioans. But leaders from the Ohio Association of Election Officials on both sides of the aisle argue keeping timing steady will make a difference.

In a press release, OAEO President Sherry Poland said, “For too many years, the presidential primary has been a moving target, creating confusion for voters, poll workers, election officials and candidates alike.”

OAEO Vice President Paul Adams chimed in that “Consistency is a key ingredient for successful elections,” and questioned the wisdom of scheduling an election on St. Patrick’s Day, as Ohio did in 2020. The COVID-19 health emergency wound up scuttling that election.

And Troy said waiting until May isn’t consigning Ohio to irrelevancy. He argued the last time Ohio tipped a presidential primary race it was 1976 and Jimmy Carter got the nod.

“Our primary wasn’t till the first Tuesday in June that year,” he said.

Shorter season and redistricting

Troy added a May primary shortens the election season. Candidates have to file petitions 90 days before a primary to be on the ballot. With a March primary, that means candidates have to turn in their paperwork in December — 11 months prior to the general election in which they’d appear.

“This is a primary election,” Troy said. “Not just for people running for president. This is for people running for the State House, this is for people running for Congress, this is for people running for county commissioner.”

He offered the example of a city commissioner who wins reelection but decides they want to run for a county seat opening up in the next election.

“They have to file petitions before they have taken the oath of office for their next term in the city council,” he explained.

As ever, there’s also a redistricting angle. In a bout of hope springing eternal, Troy suggested delaying the election by a few months would give mapmakers sufficient time to agree on constitutional districts.

Taking on a more realist posture, Troy acknowledged the map’s partisan tilt means primary elections decide many races . Holding that election later in the calendar would cut back on the lame duck tenure of lawmakers who lose their primary bids, but nevertheless have time remaining in their term.

Follow OCJ Reporter Nick Evans on Twitter.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Ohio House lawmakers want primaries in May regardless of presidential contests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 1

Related
Edy Zoo

New Ohio bill aims to change federal labor standards for teen workers

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio lawmakers have recently introduced a new bill in the 135th General Assembly to modify the Fair Labor Standards Act. The bill aims to allow people under 16 years of age to work between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the school year with the approval of their parent or legal guardian. The bill was introduced by Senator Schaffer and co-sponsored by Senators Cirino, Reineke, Brenner, Wilson, and Romanchuk.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Letter: Ohio corruption trial deserves attention

There is currently extensive media coverage and apparent interest in the trial of a corrupt South Carolina lawyer. In fact, just a few days ago, The Lima News printed an article by one of its national commentators on this subject. It is confusing then that the trial of an allegedly...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Doctors group says an abortion ballot issue can't wait, preparing for 2023 ballot

One of two groups that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment before voters that would guarantee reproductive rights says it is ready to put it on the ballot this November. Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is a group led by doctors. Susan Shaw, the group's press secretary, says they...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio abortion rights advocates prepare for more legal fights

With the abortion landscape changing in Ohio and around the country, one abortion rights group is building up its legal effort for those seeking or providing abortion care. Abortion Fund of Ohio recently announced the launch its Legal Access Program, through a partnership with law firm Friedman, Nemecek, & Long, L.L.C., that will provide free […] The post Ohio abortion rights advocates prepare for more legal fights appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school districts with the slowest internet

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

As some lawmakers debate Nazi home schooling scandal, others propose expanding vouchers

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill to expand the school voucher system and provide more money to […] The post As some lawmakers debate Nazi home schooling scandal, others propose expanding vouchers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Help is available to keep Ohioans with Medicaid from losing health coverage: Zach Reat and Kelly O’Reilly

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Most Ohioans know that the 12 regional Feeding America foodbank partners represented by the Ohio Association of Foodbanks provide millions of pounds of healthy food to families who might otherwise go hungry. Not as many know that foodbanks keep people healthy in another way: by helping them find affordable health insurance through issuers who are members of the Ohio Association of Health Plans.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: US Route 42

It may not be the most exciting federal highway in the country, but it does have an important local connection. We’re talking about US 42, the 350 mile highway that stretches from northeast to southwest across Ohio, and which they scurries westward along the Ohio River through Kentucky. The...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools

Gov. Mike DeWine laid out the first budget of his second term in office and centered much of his agenda around education.  DeWine wants to expand private school choice in the Buckeye State, which includes more public funding for private and religious schools and for publicly-funded but privately-operated charter schools.  The governor proposes to increase […] The post Ohio can’t afford to prioritize private and charter schools over fully-funded public schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Former Ohio chief justice teases involvement in redistricting reform

Last week, in one of her first public appearances since leaving the Ohio Supreme Court, former chief justice Maureen O’Connor maintained her pledge to help reform redistricting. As the head of a court who rejected seven different Ohio redistricting maps, including five Statehouse and two U.S. Congressional maps, O’Connor is moving forward with her next […] The post Former Ohio chief justice teases involvement in redistricting reform appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Notable Black history abounds in Ohio’s past

As we celebrate Black History Month, with Black history under political attack in America’s classrooms, now is probably a good time to take a look back at significant Black history that happened right here in Ohio. In many ways, Ohio’s contribution to Black history began with its very founding. Considered one of the most important […] The post Notable Black history abounds in Ohio’s past appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy