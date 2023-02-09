ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taste Of Home

M&M’s New Flavor Is Absolutely Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day just screams love, togetherness and lots and lots of candy. There’s even a map of every state’s favorite Valentine’s Day treat. And yes, I can attest to its accuracy. As an Illinois girl myself, I could throw back chocolate-covered strawberries all day. But it’s not only homemade Valentine’s Day sweets that I crave so much. I love a bit of store-bought chocolate, too.
ILLINOIS STATE
WWLP 22News

Try these Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies as a treat for your someone special

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you want to create something special for someone this coming Valentine’s Day, or hang on to this recipe for another time in the year, cookbook author and chef, Betty Rosbottom is here to show us how to make tasty Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies. Dark...
Dicle Belul

Pound Cake with Lemon Icing

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pound Cake with Lemon Icing.
Tina Howell

Butterscotch blondies: Decadent desserts

Contrary to popular belief, I do like desserts other than those made with chocolate. Sometimes you want something sweet but not as rich as chocolate and these butterscotch blondies, will definitely satisfy that sweet tooth.
Tina Howell

Easy 7-layer dip, game day or party time favorite

7-layer dip is truly a party favorite, whether buying a store made version or making your own. This Tex-Mex inspired dip is the perfect blend of refried beans, guacamole, salsa, sour cream and cheese topped with fresh vegetables for the perfect finish. It can be served with corn or tortilla chips, just depending on your preference. It is easy and affordable to make and always a crowd pleaser.
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Ridley's Wreckage

Buttermilk Biscuits - Perfect and Flakey

I love to make biscuits from scratch, they are clearly superior to any store bought with their flakey, buttery layers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not badmouthing the store biscuits, there are plenty of times in a pinch that I have reached for the tube of pillsbury. They too are delicious and if need be will work fine, but lets be honest nothing compares to homemade.
Simplemost

Try Dolly Parton’s easy trick for making fluffier scrambled eggs

Nothing is more deceptively basic than scrambling an egg. This simple breakfast can be prepared any number of ways, and many chefs and home cooks have “secret” tricks that make their scrambled eggs even more delicious. It turns out that even the Queen of Country has her own special hack for fluffy scrambled eggs.
macaronikid.com

4 SUPER Game Day Appetizers

4 oz of crumbled bleu cheese + extra to garnish/ sprinkle on top. Place all the ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4 hours. Stir and serve with bread, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrot sticks etc. Top with extra crumbled...
Gin Lee

Homemade flour tortillas

Save money and enjoy making homemade soft-shell flour tortillas at home, using only three ingredients. With my recipe, you can make various sized flour tortillas to make street tacos, regular tacos, taco bowls, Mexican pizza, burritos, chimichangas, enchiladas, etc.. The recipe is so simple to make. I hope you'll try it!
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Thrillist

Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats

Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Commercial Dispatch

Game day recipes for the perfect Super Bowl party

Well, the time is finally upon us. The Super Bowl will be held this Sunday, and many televisions throughout America will tune in for the game as well as the commercials (at least in my case). What’s just as important as the game is the food served at the parties....
Salon

An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon

Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.

