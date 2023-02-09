ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Valentine’s Day 2023 has arrived, and we're here to focus on what this day of love might bring for each member of the zodiac. Whether you are single, in a relationship, or somewhere in between, use Valentine’s Day as a way to break up the monotony and inject a sense of fresh, vibrant, loving energy into your life.
Crazy For Couponing

Birthday Freebies! Huge round up of Birthday Freebies

Birthday freebies are the ultimate way to make your special day even more special! Whether you're in the mood for a free meal, retail discounts, or something else entirely - this article is here to guide you in the right direction. Read on to find out the best places to get free stuff on your birthday!
theodysseyonline.com

How to Celebrate Valentine's Day Without a Valentine

Although the most romantic and love-filled holiday is right around the corner, it's important to know that Feb.14, the middle day of the shortest month of the year, doesn't need to be determined by your current romantic status. With that being said, you can either choose to sulk over the fact that you're single or you can make the best out of Valentine's Day without even having one.
EatingWell

Ina Garten Is Revealing Her Valentine's Day Menu—Including an Elegant, 7-Ingredient Main Dish

If you know and love Ina Garten, the entertaining and cooking whiz behind Barefoot Contessa, then you probably know and love Jeffrey Garten, too. Ina's husband tends to linger at the edges of her episodes, occasionally popping in to say that something tastes delicious or looks beautiful. (Ina even dedicated her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey, to his favorite recipes!)
KELOLAND TV

Heart shaped ravioli for Valentine’s Day

We’re a mere two days away from the big game, but even more importantly, we’re just four days to Valentine’s Day. If you’re one of the many who are going to celebrating both you likely already have your big game spread locked in. But what about dinner of the day of love? If you’re looking for a simple dish that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser we’ve got just the ticket, and it’s on theme. Today we showed you how you can make heart shaped ravioli.
Elementually

Valentine's Day Love Spell

Valentine's day will be here before you know it, and what better way to head into the season of love than with a bonafide love spell?. Love spells are a type of spell used to manifest love, attraction, and passion in relationships. They have been used for centuries and can be a powerful tool for bringing love and happiness into your life.
CBS News

Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas: From affordable to outrageous

Valentine's Day is next week! On Valentine's Day, we express love and gratitude to the people in our lives. We gift our family, friends and lovers tokens of our affection. While it's always great to receive cards, chocolate, plushies and holiday socks, it's a very special treat to get something sparkly or made with gold. Top products in this article Melinda Maria The Allison emerald heart ring, $58 Stone and Strand "Piece of My Heart" necklace, $750 Cealxheny beaded drop earrings, $10 Consider these Valentine's Day jewelry gift ideas before you even look at another...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans 'truly live up to the hype' — and they're on sale!

Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for all of those prep-for-spring shopping sprees. NYDJ jeans (formerly called Not Your Daughter's Jeans) get you and your body — these jeans truly live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette. Even better, the NYDJ Sculpt Her Denim Pull-On Straight Jeans are on sale at QVC — scoop up a pair (or two) for $73. That's 25% off the regular price of $99!
dcnewsnow.com

Best Valentine’s Day gifts if you’ve been dating less than a year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day gift is best if you’ve been dating for less than a year?. Valentine’s Day seems to catch some people off guard or leave them feeling unprepared, perhaps no group more than the new couple who’s been dating for under a year. If you’ve just started dating, gift-giving and holiday protocol can be challenging to navigate because nobody wants to risk coming on too strong or worse, coming off like they don’t care enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy