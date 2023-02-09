Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
After 'Spirited' Debate, Williamstown CPC Sends 5 Requests to Town Meeting
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday voted to send town meeting five of the six applications for fiscal year 2024 funding. But the last substantive votes of the night were preceded by a lengthy debate among committee members about how to balance the funds sought in the largest applications against the panel's stated goal to carry over 10 percent of its available funds to FY25.
iBerkshires.com
Nominations Sought for North Adams Women's Hall of Fame
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Mayor Jennifer A. Macksey is seeking nominations from the public for the Women's History Hall of Fame. The mayor, the first woman to lead the city, established the Hall of Fame last year to recognize women who "have had a positive impact on the community, and have been an overall example of courage, strength and wisdom." The founding members are former City Council President Frances Buckley, former Gov. Jane Swift, women's boxing pioneer Gail Grandchamp and the late state Rep. Gailanne Cariddi.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District Panel Talks Station Tax Impact
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — With fewer than three weeks left until a special Fire District meeting to decide whether to build a new station on Main Street, a district committee Thursday talked publicly for the first time about the potential property tax implications. Jeffrey Thomas, the chair of the district's...
iBerkshires.com
MassDEP Penalizes Highway Auto Salvage Facility in Northampton
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has penalized 182 MTR, LLC, owner of Highway Auto Salvage, Inc. in Northampton, $7,470 for failure to dispose of septage in accordance with the requirements of the Commonwealth's wastewater regulations. Evidence of the septage disposal violation was observed on Dec....
iBerkshires.com
10x10 Returns for 12th Annual Festival
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County business and organizations joining forces with Pittsfield's Office of Cultural Development to host the 12th annual 10x10 Festival. Beginning Thursday and running through Sunday, Feb. 26 festivalgoers have the opportunity to choose from more than 50 events to celebrate the winter season. For the...
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Eyes Park Street Reconstruction, Future Paving Projects
ADAMS, Mass. — The town is planning for about $1.6 million in paving and road construction including reconstruction of Park Street this year. About half would be done with Community Development Block Grants, which the town will be applying for in March. The work on Park Street and along Columbia Street is estimated at $800,000 and will be funded through state funds including Chapter 90.
McKnight's
4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit
Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
iBerkshires.com
1Berkshire Receives Regional Economic Development Organization Grant
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire announced that it is the recipient of a $295,000 grant award through the Regional Economic Development Organization (REDO) grant program. This funding is made available because of statewide investments made by the Massachusetts Office of Business Development (MOBD) and the support of the Berkshire County Legislative Delegation.
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Starts Review of Fiscal 2024 Budget
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board began its review of the fiscal 2024 budget during its meeting on Monday night, going over about a handful of department spending plans. The assessors' budget is projected to increase by 8.58 percent, bringing the amount from $111,958 to $121,564. The town recently...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Historical Melville Fellows To Present Written Works
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — On Thursday, Feb. 16, Berkshire County Historical Society 2022-23 Melville Fellows Ashton Bird and Josie Overbook, both students at Berkshire Community College, will present readings of original works created during their time at Arrowhead as part of Pittsfield's 10 x 10 Winter Upstreet Arts Festival. The...
Athol man too dangerous to release in connection with November shooting
A man from Athol is being charged in connection with shooting a man in November. He was ordered held without bail and deemed too dangerous to release after his arraignment.
millburysutton.com
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
West Springfield man acquitted in deadly NH crash ordered to be deported
A judge has ordered the deportation of a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration authorities last year shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
iBerkshires.com
Arce-Jackson Leads Generals Past West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Keanu Arce-Jackson scored 19 points Friday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 52-37 win over West Springfield. The Generals jumped out to a 25-14 lead at half-time en route to their fourth straight win. Carter Mungin scored 10 points, and Patrick Brennan...
iBerkshires.com
Authorities Investigating Adams Burglary
ADAMS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering incident that resulted in injuries. Police Chief Scott Kelley said he could not give much information on the incident as the investigation is ongoing and multiple jurisdictions are involved. "There had been a breaking and entering and there were...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
Petition to create Cold War Veterans specialty license plate in Massachusetts
An Army Veteran from Westfield is leading a petition drive to upgrade the recognition for nearly 100,000 of his Massachusetts comrades he describes as Cold War Veterans.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Bowlers Honor All-Stars, Bestow Honors on Senior Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Lee, Pittsfield and Taconic bowling teams Friday all rolled to 3-0 wins in the regular season finale and take a three-way tie for first place going into Wednesday’s county championship at Cove Lanes in Great Barrington. The league is changing up the championship...
iBerkshires.com
Valentine's Day Fundraiser Shows Love to Pittsfield Artist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The community is rallying around a local artist in need of a heart transplant with a Valentine's Day fundraiser. On Tuesday, the "Give a Heart" event to benefit Mike Carty will run from 5 to midnight at Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street. It will include live music, raffles, and mayoral candidates Peter Marchetti and John Krol as guest bartenders.
