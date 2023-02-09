Read full article on original website
WLUC
Northern Michigan battles but falls against Grand Valley State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a game that saw 21 lead changes and over half the game being played within a possession, the Wildcats fell short by a 81-75 score at Grand Valley State on Saturday. The game was tied 71-71 with 3:29 to play, but a 6-0 run from GV took the wind out of the Wildcat sails. Max Bjorklund led NMU with 23 points, while Marius Grazulis was a force down low for the Lakers all game long, scoring 24. With the loss, NMU drops to 18-7 overall and 10-5 in GLIAC play, facing an uphill battle and needing outside help for a GLIAC regular season title. The Lakers moved to 15-9 and 9-5 withing the GLIAC.
WLUC
Wildcats fall short against the Lakers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing by as many as 25, the NMU women’s basketball team cut the deficit to single digits late in the fourth quarter, but ran out of time as the GVSU Lakers defeated the Wildcats 64-52 on Saturday. Mackenzie Holzwart led the Wildcats with 14 points, going 5-7 from the field. She led the squad with three assists while tacking on four rebounds. With the defeat, NMU dropped to 13-11 overall and 8-7 in conference play. The Lakers improved to 22-2 and 13-1 against the GLIAC.
WLUC
Beni Halasz earns second shutout with win over St. Thomas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s hockey team squared off against St. Thomas for game one of the weekend series in Mendota Heights, capturing game one by a score of 3-0. The Wildcats improve to 14-15-0 overall, and 10-11-0 against CCHA opponents. The Tommies drop to 8-19-2 overall and 7-12-2 in CCHA play.
WLUC
Meijer State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday at Marquette Mountain included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
WLUC
NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.
WLUC
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday. Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 1,200 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.
WLUC
Snow statue competitions come to an end at MTU’s Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The work on Michigan Tech University’s (MTU) Winter Carnival snow statues has come to a close. All-nighter students put the finishing touches on their snow statues earlier this morning before the 9 a.m. cutoff. Judges fanned out across campus at 9:30 a.m. to decide how everyone measured up.
WLUC
Students, attendees still enjoying activities on second-to-last day of MTU’s Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Winter Carnival snow statue contest may be complete, but the fun is not over yet for students and carnival attendees. Beginning Friday morning at 10 a.m., fraternity and university organization groups gathered for a tug-o-war tournament at the MTU Student Development...
WLUC
NMU Hospitality Club to host Chili Challenge fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Hospitality Club Chili Challenge fundraiser is back. The event challenges both amateur and professional chefs to make the best chili. Submissions will be judged in three different categories - best use of heat, most unique and best overall. This year, the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Women’s Center in Marquette.
WLUC
Brookridge Heights to host Cardio, Champagne, and Chocolate event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living home is bringing people together with champagne, chocolate, and cardio. Throughout 2023, Brookridge Heights Assisted Living will bring the Marquette community together with its All Together Now campaign. Every month, the home will host an activity to bring people together. This month,...
WLUC
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion. James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.
WLUC
Ice Masses celebrated in Houghton during Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Houghton celebrated Mass in a unique way Friday and Saturday. St. Albert the Great University Parish’s ice chapel has become a yearly tradition when Michigan Tech University celebrates Winter Carnival. The church’s first ice chapel was built in 2016. It is put...
WLUC
Win prizes for exploring Marquette County with Travel Marquette’s Winter Adventure Rewards Pass
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can win prizes for exploring Marquette County this winter. Travel Marquette recently launched the Winter Adventure Rewards Pass app. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits on the app. Folks can then redeem those points for prizes such as a pom hat from Loyaltees or a gift card to a local coffee shop.
WLUC
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
WLUC
American Legion Post 44 hosts fundraiser for Air Force veteran
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion demonstrated how veterans take care of their own this weekend. American Legion Post 44 invited the community to attend a fundraiser Saturday. The event was to help the Post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran. Health issues have prevented Jacobson from working and he says his medical and travel expenses have continued to increase.
WLUC
Two Ishpeming Businesses Host Valentine’s Day Event
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Doozer’s and HOTplate joined forces to put on a Valentine’s Day event for all ages. They had pottery to paint, cookies to frost and cards to decorate. Family members joined together to enjoy all these two businesses have to offer. Doozer’s co-owner said a...
WLUC
Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming back in business
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1986, Ralph’s Italian Deli in Ishpeming has been selling homemade Italian dishes to the U.P. community. Last March the store closed after announcing that it would condense and share the space on Palms Avenue with a new Fire Station Cannabis Co. location. Ralph’s Italian Deli Owner Bruno Gervasi expressed that the eatery spent the time remodeling to adjust for the smaller space.
WLUC
Keweenaw Community Foundation hands off Keweenaw Brewfest responsibilities to Rotary Club of Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As of Thursday, the Keweenaw Community Foundation (KCF) has handed over all responsibilities of the Keweenaw Brewfest to the Rotary Club of Houghton. The event offers free beer tastings, food vendors, live music and more. Due to the pandemic, it has not been held in three...
FOX 21 Online
Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case
COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
