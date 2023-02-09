ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post

Eagles return to action in Class 6 Region A meet

Franklin County's boys and girls indoor track and field teams return to action this weekend in the Class 6 Region A meet. Three Eagles have already earned berths in the Class 6 state meet:. Isaiah Moorman in the 55-meter dash, Tristan Wright in the 55-meter dash and Nathan Atchue in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

New College Foundation shifts its focus, changes its name

MARTINSVILLE — New College Foundation has changed its mission and reorganized as the Martinsville-Henry County Academic Foundation. The shift was done to “provide expanded academic opportunities for students in the Martinsville-Henry County region,” according to a Wednesday news release on prnewswire.com. NCF was created in 2006 as...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

