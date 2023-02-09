Read full article on original website
Related
BestReviews ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Valentine’s Day is a time to show your partner how much you care. While gifts aren’t everything, getting your loved one something thoughtful and carefully considered is one way of letting them know you appreciate them. Gift-giving isn’t...
10 adorable nail trends to try for Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Valentine’s Day and its spin-off, Galentine’s Day, are a time for celebrating love in all forms. As people increasingly make Valentine’s Day celebrations their own, nail designs are becoming just as distinctive. Classic pink and red will always be popular, but high-shine metallics, gothic black accents and golden embellishments are all expected to shine this Valentine’s Day. Show some love to your nails this Valentine’s Day with these fun nail trends.
Heart-shaped jewelry everyone wants during Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with it comes yet another season of giving. Except this season is more focused than the stretch of holidays in October, November and December. This season is all about romance. And what better way to signify romance than giving someone heart-shaped gifts?
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
8 best corset tops for layering this winter
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s tempting to retreat into baggy sweatshirts and jeans when the cold starts to creep in. But once the holiday season gets into full swing, plenty of occasions require a more formal style. Whether you’re headed to the office holiday party or a night out with friends, corset tops let you add a chic look to your outfit. Combine one with some light layers to keep the chill off your skin, and you’re on to a winter fashion winner.
Best clinical strength deodorant
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No one wants to walk around with body odor or sweat stains on their clothes. That’s why nearly everyone uses deodorant daily. If you’ve found that the average store-bought deodorant just isn’t doing the job, though, you may need to consider a clinical strength one.
Quick & Easy Game Day Foods with Amazon Fresh
It’s about that time for hosting family and friends at home for the Big Game. With all the excitement on game day who has time to prepare a massive meal? Food and Lifestyle Expert, Parker Wallace is giving us easy tips on how to score points with everyone at your watch party.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
34K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0