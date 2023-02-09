BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s tempting to retreat into baggy sweatshirts and jeans when the cold starts to creep in. But once the holiday season gets into full swing, plenty of occasions require a more formal style. Whether you’re headed to the office holiday party or a night out with friends, corset tops let you add a chic look to your outfit. Combine one with some light layers to keep the chill off your skin, and you’re on to a winter fashion winner.

3 DAYS AGO