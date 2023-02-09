NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO