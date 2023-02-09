Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 Hours
In a tragic 15-hour period, 12 people were shot across NYC - two of whom sadly did not survive. This latest outbreak of gun violence signals an alarming trend in one of the major cities.
Man fatally shot inside Manhattan smoke shop as gun violence erupts in NYC
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside a smoke shop in Manhattan on Saturday evening, police said. Authorities found Alfred Johnson, 42, with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso inside the smoke shop at 2 West 125th St., near Fifth Avenue, in Harlem just after 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
NYPD: Man shot and killed at Harlem smoke shop
NEW YORK -- An argument inside a Harlem smoke shop led to a deadly shooting overnight Saturday, NYPD said. It happened inside a shop on West 125th Street near Fifth Avenue at around 10 p.m.According to police, a man in his 30s was rushed to Harlem Hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators said two suspects fled the scene in a blue SUV. About 30 minutes later, a woman was shot on East 125th Street near Second Avenue. She was expected to survive. Police did not believe the shootings were connected. So far, no arrests have been made in either case.
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
Teen found stabbed to death near Westchester church
Police got a 911 call on Saturday afternoon about a male on the ground in Mount Vernon near North Columbus and East Lincoln Avenues.
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting
NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said. Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead
NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man found his body on freight train tracks in the borough; the 19-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, officials said Thursday. Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight […]
NYC dad of four was fatally shot in front of 2-year-old son, cops say
A Bronx dad murdered in broad daylight on a Bronx street was shot in front of his 2-year-old son by a man known to the child’s mom, police said. Marquis Lane, 31, was with his toddler son as he argued with the woman at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The gunman suddenly approached and opened fire — sending him scrambling under a car and striking him in the chest, according to cops and his grandmother. “I understand he was outside and they were arguing and the guy came around shooting...
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
Three men scam NY grandparents out of 24k; money recovered from Airbnb, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Grandparents in upstate New York thinking they were helping their grandson who was in jail were instead scammed out of $24,000, authorities said. The alleged caller, posing as the grandson, said he had been in a car crash and needed bail money, reported Syracuse.com, SILive.com’s sister site.
TIMES SQUARE & LOWER EAST SIDE SHOOTINGS: 2 shot in separate attacks hours apart
Two men were wounded in separate Manhattan shootings on Thursday, police said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Lower East Side man cuffed for building ghost guns in his apartment
A Lower East Side man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jose Rivera, 47, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; one count of an attempt to commit the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; five counts of criminal possession of a firearm; five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
Second New Jersey council member shot dead in a week, officials call it ‘dreadful coincidence’
A New Jersey council member has been shot and killed for the second time in just over a week in what officials are calling a “dreadful coincidence.” Authorities responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in a parking lot of the electric utility company PSE&G just past 7 a.m. on Wednesday and found 51-year-old…
Missing Jersey City Teacher Found Dead
A kindergarten teacher from Jersey City has been found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny.
A New Jersey restaurant is banning children under 10. People have feelings.
A New Jersey restaurant that plans to ban children under the age of 10 is garnering both support and criticism on social media. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, announced in a Feb. 9 post on their social media platforms that they "will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant" beginning next month.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
