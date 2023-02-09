ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

NYPD: Man shot and killed at Harlem smoke shop

NEW YORK -- An argument inside a Harlem smoke shop led to a deadly shooting overnight Saturday, NYPD said. It happened inside a shop on West 125th Street near Fifth Avenue at around 10 p.m.According to police, a man in his 30s was rushed to Harlem Hospital and pronounced dead. Investigators said two suspects fled the scene in a blue SUV. About 30 minutes later, a woman was shot on East 125th Street near Second Avenue. She was expected to survive. Police did not believe the shootings were connected. So far, no arrests have been made in either case. 
CBS New York

NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
PIX11

Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said.  Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones. Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park […]
CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man found his body on freight train tracks in the borough; the 19-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, officials said Thursday.  Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight […]
New York Post

NYC dad of four was fatally shot in front of 2-year-old son, cops say

A Bronx dad murdered in broad daylight on a Bronx street was shot in front of his 2-year-old son by a man known to the child’s mom, police said.  Marquis Lane, 31, was with his toddler son as he argued with the woman at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.  The gunman suddenly approached and opened fire — sending him scrambling under a car and striking him in the chest, according to cops and his grandmother.  “I understand he was outside and they were arguing and the guy came around shooting...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Lower East Side man cuffed for building ghost guns in his apartment

A Lower East Side man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing ghost guns in his apartment, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Jose Rivera, 47, was charged with six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; one count of an attempt to commit the crime of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; 12 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; five counts of criminal possession of a firearm; five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.
NJ.com

Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher

The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
CBS New York

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
