‘Dark Lord: The Teenage Years’ to Get Stage Adaptation From ‘Heathers the Musical’ Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

Children’s book “Dark Lord: The Teenage Years” is getting a stage adaptation from Kevin Murphy (pictured above) and Laurence O’Keefe, the creators of “Heathers the Musical.”

The stage musical adaptation will be produced by Buccaneer (“The Doll Factory”) and Halfire Entertainment (“Alias Grace”), who have acquired the rights to the book, which is written by Jamie Thomson.

Murphy (“The Son”) and O’Keefe (“Legally Blonde the Musical”) have adapted the book for the stage with original music and lyrics.

Andy Fickman (“She’s the Man”) is set to direct the show. He has directed all the West End productions of “Heathers the Musical” as well as being the original director of the L.A. and New York shows.

“Dark Lord: The Teenage Years” tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who wakes up in a parking lot one day and tries to tell everyone he is in fact a terrifying and powerful Dark Lord who has been imprisoned in the body of a tween and banished to the human dimension by his enemy the White Wizard.



But well-meaning adults instead mishear “Dark Lord” as “Dirk Lloyd” they assume the poor boy has been abandoned: so they place him with a foster family and enroll him in middle school, where he must learn to overcome new challenges. Namely, homework and bullies. But soon, Lloyd’s powers begin to emerge, testing him and those around him.

“Will Dirk return to his home world seeking bloody vengeance, or learn to value human life?” asks the longline.

A theatrical workshop for the project will take place at London’s The Other Palace Theatre as part of the upcoming musical theater festival MTFestUK.

“It’s an honour and a great deal of fun to be working with Andy, Larry, and Kevin, the brilliant team behind ‘ Heathers: The Musical ’ on such an exciting new venture,” said Tony Wood, joint CEO of Buccaneer and Noreen Halpern, CEO of Halfire Entertainment. “Buccaneer and Halfire have enjoyed working together in TV, and we look forward to continuing that collaboration on stage as we both add theatrical experience to our slates.”



A screen adaptation of the book is also being developed by Buccaneer and Halfire.



