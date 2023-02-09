Effective: 2023-02-13 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 2 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A second storm system is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, bringing another round of heavy snow to the region.

COSTILLA COUNTY, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO