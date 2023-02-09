Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Hinds and Warren Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Big Black River West 15.0 15.6 Sun 7 am CST 16.4 17.0 17.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clarke by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 9 PM CST. Target Area: Clarke The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay River At Enterprise. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 27.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Chickasawhay River Enterprise 25.0 24.4 Sun 8 am CST 26.4 27.0 25.0
Comments / 0