‘Finite: The Climate Of Change’ Lands UK Release; TALK Global Media Adds ‘Find Her’ To EFM Slate; Keshet CEO Sets Senior Team; Altitude Boards True-Crime Pic ‘Speedway’ — Global Briefs

By Zac Ntim and Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Environmental Activism Pic ‘Finite: The Climate of Change’ Lands UK Release & Global Sales
EXCLUSIVE: Feature documentary Finite: The Climate of Change has secured a UK theatrical release from February 15. Indie distributor Espresso Media is handling global sales, with sales to Japan (NHK) and Estonia (ERR) confirmed. The pic is currently in release in Germany. Directed by climate activist turned filmmaker Rich Felgate, the film follows concerned citizens in Germany who step forward to save an ancient forest from one of Europe’s biggest coal mines. However, the local citizens also form an unlikely alliance with a frustrated community in rural northeast England who are forced into action to protect their homes from a new opencast coal mine.

Altitude Boards True-Crime Pic ‘Speedway’
Altitude Film Sales has boarded Speedway , a true-crime feature documentary from first-time filmmakers Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien. The film digs into one of the United States’ most baffling unsolved cases; the bungled evidence and myriad theories of how and why four young employees were kidnapped and brutally slain following the closing shift at a burger restaurant in Speedway, Indiana in 1978. Altitude will introduce the project to buyers and present footage at the upcoming European Film Market.

Keshet International CEO Keren Shahar Sets Senior Team
New Keshet International CEO Keren Shahar has set her senior team by promoting three direct reports with immediate effect. Saar Dor takes on Shahar’s previous Chief Operating Officer role, Kelly Wright is the newly-created Managing Director of Distribution and Gadi Ben-Dror becomes General Counsel. Dor will operate as Shahar’s second-in-command, while Wright’s new role gives her oversight of the sales team and sees her join the Israeli powerhouse’s global leadership team. Shahar took over from Alon Shtruzman as Keshet International CEO late last year. “I am thrilled to be able to acknowledge Saar, Kelly, and Gadi’s hard work and dedication to Keshet International during the time we’ve already worked together with these three well-deserved promotions,” said Sahar. “They are all ambitious and driven individuals, who thrive when pushed to think outside the box.”

TALK Global Media Adds Noir ‘Find Her’ To EFM Slate
EXCLUSIVE: Kaczmarek Digital Media Group (KDMG) has acquired worldwide distribution rights in partnership with TALK Global Media to the noir thriller Find Her . TALK Global Media will bring the pic to the upcoming European Film Market. Written and directed by Nick McCallum ( The Staircase ), the pic stars McCallum, Stelio Savante ( What Remains, Infidel ), and Anais Lilit ( The Walking Dead: Red Machete ), with Richard Gunn ( Clemency ). The story follows an ex-cop who arrives in a small town searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his missing daughter when it slowly becomes clear he has a personal agenda to find the truth.

First-Look Deals Emerge In Podcasting As ‘Chameleon’ Producer Campside Media Strikes Trio Of Talent Treaties

EXCLUSIVE: The first-look deal is a commonplace occurrence in the world of television and film. Such agreements are now coming to the podcasting business as Campside Media, the company behind the successful Chameleon franchise, has struck a trio of deals. The business has closed deals with Believe Her creator Justine van der Leun, Sam Mullins, who is behind Wild Boys and Dr. Dante, and Sean Flynn, the man behing The Bering. It marks a shift in direction for the relatively nascent audio medium, giving a podcast studio such as Campside a first look at projects that may have previously been shopped around, and...
Deadline

Joe Lycett To Helm Channel 4 Live Show; Constantin Film Development Names Co-President; Warp Films Hire – Global Briefs

Joe Lycett To Helm Channel 4 Live Show Joe Lycett has been handed a five-part live show on Channel 4. The network favorite and comedian will helm The Joe Lycett Live Show during which he will broadcast from his Birmingham hometown with a live audience, celebrity guests and local legends. He presented live one-off Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party for the network last year and has already achieved success with the Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back consumer affairs show. “This has been a dream of mine for many years and I look forward to some (controlled) late night chaos,” he added....
Deadline

‘Avatar 2’ Tops $2.21B Global As ‘Titanic’ Resurfaces & Retains No. 3 Berth On All-Time WW Chart – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: The latest rerelease of James Cameron’s Titanic 3D has buoyed the big boat movie to $2.217B globally, meaning it still stands as the No. 3 worldwide release of all time. Right in its wake, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has now reached $2,213.5M, still the fourth biggest movie ever and less than $4M from Titanic through Sunday. It will overtake Titanic, it’s just a matter of when. Last session, Way of Water had cruised past Titanic internationally for the No. 3 spot of all time overseas, and holds onto that crown after this weekend with $1.567B through...
Deadline

Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision To Leave’ Scores U.S. Streaming Record For Mubi Ahead Of Stateside & UK Re-Release

EXCLUSIVE: For the second time this week, we can reveal a milestone performance for a Mubi film, with the update that Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave has become the company’s most streamed film in North America. We’re told the Cannes 2022 hit has now surpassed North America engagement for films such as Lars Von Trier’s The Kingdom, Gotham nominee Azor, Werner Herzog’s Family Romance and Terrence Malick’s Voyage Of Time. Decision To Leave is also the company’s best-performing title on transactional platforms in the market. Tang Wei (Lust, Caution) and Park Hae-il (The Host) star in the story of a detective investigating a...
Deadline

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Faced Safety Watchdog Review After Medical Incidents On Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Squid Game: The Challenge faced an independent safety assessment after contestants on the Netflix reality series required medical attention during filming. Britain’s Health and Safety Executive — or HSE as it is more commonly known — reminded producers to plan properly for risk on the re-creation of the blockbuster Korean drama, but ultimately decided that no further action was necessary. One of the largest reality television shows ever mounted, responsibility for production was shouldered by two UK producers: Studio Lambert, maker of The Traitors, and The Garden, producer of 24 Hours in A&E. HSE contacted producers after receiving concerns about conditions on...
Deadline

Roseanne Barr: “I Don’t Think They’ll Ever Stop Trying To Come After Me”

Almost five years after ABC canceled her comedy following her tirade of racist and anti-semitic tweets, Roseanne Barr is returning with the stand-up special Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, premiering Monday on Fox Nation. The special debuts the same day on the streaming service as a documentary on her career, Who Is Roseanne Barr? Barr lost her television show, Roseanne, in May 2018. One of the tweets she posted that day called former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett an offspring of the “Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.” Barr followed up with an apology but it was too late: ABC canned her hours...
Deadline

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Channing Tatum Says Salma Hayek Pinault “Saved Our Movie”

Channing Tatum is giving Salma Hayek Pinault her props after coming into Magic Mike’s Last Dance and taking over the female lead role. “That was the one want for how we are in this story,” Tatum told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “I just really wanted the strongest possible [woman] and she came in [and] actually controlled the whole thing.” Tatum continued, “She came and saved our movie because we had a bunch of men that were trying to tell a story about a woman.” Thandie Newton was initially cast opposite Tatum but dropped out of the film due to personal reasons with...
Cheryl E Preston

The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare

Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Alec Baldwin Slammed By Santa Fe D.A. For Trying To “Distract” From Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting With “Fancy Lawyers” & New Motions – Update

UPDATE, 2:02 PM: Alec Baldwin and his “fancy attorneys” may want to gut the involuntary manslaughter charges against both the actor and the Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office today brusquely called out the high-profile defendant for trying to “distract from the gross negligence and complete disregard for safety on the Rust film set that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death.” Following a motion filed in New Mexico court Friday by Baldwin’s NYC-based Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan lawyers to have the “firearm enhancement” statute and its maximum sentence of...
Deadline

Robert Walak & Alisa Tager To Exit As Presidents Of Film & Television At AC Studios, Segue To Producing With Anonymous

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Walak and Alisa Tager will be leaving their posts as Presidents of Film & Television at AC Studios, the independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, when their contracts are up in a couple of months. Walak and Tager are expected to continue producing projects for AC Studios through an arrangement whose terms are still being worked out. There are no details yet about the duo’s replacement though I hear UCP veteran Garrett Kemble, who joined Anonymous Content as EVP of Development for AC Studios last summer, reuniting with former UCP President Dawn Olmstead who...
Gaspar Noé’s ‘Irréversible: Straight Cut’ In Theaters, Distributor “Extremely Aware This Is An Extremely Tough Film” – Specialty Preview

Diverse festival notables from Hannah Ha Ha to The Blue Caftan join a spattering of specialty horror titles led by Consecration, and the U.S. theatrical debut of Gaspar Noé’s controversial Irréversible: Straight Cut. The last is presented by Altered Innocence, whose owner Frank Jaffe spoke with Deadline about why he wanted to give Noe’s unusual 2019 director’s cut — of the Argentinian/French director’s disturbing 2002 film Irreversible — a release Stateside. “It’s a film that needs to be seen. Or made available,” he said. StudioCanal approached him twice. “They said, ‘No one is brave enough to take on this film. Will...
Timothy Olyphant Details Shooting On Set Of ‘Justified: City Primeval’: “It Was The Scariest Goddamn Thing. It Went On Forever”

For the first time since the incident occurred, Timothy Olyphant shared in great detail what it was like to experience the shooting on the set of FX’s Justified: City Primeval last summer in Chicago. While recently guesting on the Conan O’ Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Olyphant described the fateful night when three cars smashed through the show’s barricades near the city’s Douglass Park and shot off what he believed were at least 100 rounds. “It was the scariest goddamn thing,” Olyphant recalled. “It went on forever.” The cast and crew of the limited series were accustomed to hearing gunshots, having already filmed...
Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Reveals Plan To Lay Off 5% Of Workers After Quarterly Earnings Miss

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., home to media properties including the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and HarperCollins, announced as it released disappointing quarterly results that it is laying off 5% of its workforce. The company reported revenue of $2.52 billion, a shade below Wall Street analysts’ consensus expectation for $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share missed by a wider margin, coming in at 14 cents on an adjusted basis, compared with a Street forecast for 19 cents. (As reported, earnings per share were 12 cents.) “Obviously, a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all...
‘12 Years A Slave’ & ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Outfit River Road Joins Identity Drama ‘Unicorns’; First Look Revealed With CAA Handling At EFM

EXCLUSIVE: 12 Years a Slave and Brokeback Mountain outfit River Road Entertainment has joined Sally El Hosaini and James Krishna Floyd’s feature Unicorns as producer and financier. CAA Media Finance will be selling the project at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. The cross-cultural romance, directed by The Swimmers filmmaker El Hosaini and Floyd, from a screenplay by Floyd, is now in post-production. Today, we can also reveal that the film will co-star emerging British Indian R&B artist Jason Patel alongside the previously announced Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody). RELATED: Deadline’s Full EFM Coverage Set against a secretive London subculture, the film follows a...
Oscilloscope Takes North America For Kôji Fukada’s Venice Title ‘Love Life’ As Film Selected For MoMI’s First Look Fest

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired North American rights to Japanese director Kôji Fukada’s drama Love Life. The film world premiered in Competition in Venice last year (you can check out the Deadline reveal of a first clip here) and went on to play at multiple festivals including Toronto and London. The acquisition announcement followed hot on the heels of news that the film had been selected for the Museum of The Moving Images (MoMI) First Look Festival, running in New York from March 15 to 19. Oscilloscope will release the film this year. The film stars Fumino Kimura as Taeko, a woman living a...
International Insider: EFM Nears; Turkey-Syria Earthquake; ‘Aftersun’ Rises; Global Breakouts; Basil’s Back

Good afternoon Insiders, Max Goldbart here. The Berlinale is nearly upon us and plenty has been going down in the film and TV world this week. Read on. EFM Nears A welcome return: Berlin’s European Film Market was the last major physical market to take place in 2020 as the world began to shut down with the Covid-19 pandemic taking hold. The virus would force the event online in 2021 and 2022. Finally, this year, the market returns to in-person events, with thousands of industry professionals once again gearing up to descend on the Gropius Bau, the market’s traditional home, for the...
Deadline

Idris Elba Clarifies Stance On Not Describing Himself As A “Black Actor”

Idris Elba has followed up with a tweet that clarifies why he has chosen not to refer to himself as a “Black actor.” “There isn’t a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not,” the Suicide Squad actor tweeted. “Being an ‘actor’ is a profession, like being an ‘architect’ ,they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative. Ah lie?” Elba recently had people perplexed after an interview with Esquire UK where he said, ” I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I...
