‘Finite: The Climate Of Change’ Lands UK Release; TALK Global Media Adds ‘Find Her’ To EFM Slate; Keshet CEO Sets Senior Team; Altitude Boards True-Crime Pic ‘Speedway’ — Global Briefs

Environmental Activism Pic ‘Finite: The Climate of Change’ Lands UK Release & Global Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Feature documentary Finite: The Climate of Change has secured a UK theatrical release from February 15. Indie distributor Espresso Media is handling global sales, with sales to Japan (NHK) and Estonia (ERR) confirmed. The pic is currently in release in Germany. Directed by climate activist turned filmmaker Rich Felgate, the film follows concerned citizens in Germany who step forward to save an ancient forest from one of Europe’s biggest coal mines. However, the local citizens also form an unlikely alliance with a frustrated community in rural northeast England who are forced into action to protect their homes from a new opencast coal mine.

Altitude Boards True-Crime Pic ‘Speedway’

Altitude Film Sales has boarded Speedway , a true-crime feature documentary from first-time filmmakers Luke Rynderman and Adam Kamien. The film digs into one of the United States’ most baffling unsolved cases; the bungled evidence and myriad theories of how and why four young employees were kidnapped and brutally slain following the closing shift at a burger restaurant in Speedway, Indiana in 1978. Altitude will introduce the project to buyers and present footage at the upcoming European Film Market.

Keshet International CEO Keren Shahar Sets Senior Team

New Keshet International CEO Keren Shahar has set her senior team by promoting three direct reports with immediate effect. Saar Dor takes on Shahar’s previous Chief Operating Officer role, Kelly Wright is the newly-created Managing Director of Distribution and Gadi Ben-Dror becomes General Counsel. Dor will operate as Shahar’s second-in-command, while Wright’s new role gives her oversight of the sales team and sees her join the Israeli powerhouse’s global leadership team. Shahar took over from Alon Shtruzman as Keshet International CEO late last year. “I am thrilled to be able to acknowledge Saar, Kelly, and Gadi’s hard work and dedication to Keshet International during the time we’ve already worked together with these three well-deserved promotions,” said Sahar. “They are all ambitious and driven individuals, who thrive when pushed to think outside the box.”

TALK Global Media Adds Noir ‘Find Her’ To EFM Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Kaczmarek Digital Media Group (KDMG) has acquired worldwide distribution rights in partnership with TALK Global Media to the noir thriller Find Her . TALK Global Media will bring the pic to the upcoming European Film Market. Written and directed by Nick McCallum ( The Staircase ), the pic stars McCallum, Stelio Savante ( What Remains, Infidel ), and Anais Lilit ( The Walking Dead: Red Machete ), with Richard Gunn ( Clemency ). The story follows an ex-cop who arrives in a small town searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his missing daughter when it slowly becomes clear he has a personal agenda to find the truth.