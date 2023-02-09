Church of Satan finally confirm whether Sam Smith's Grammy performance was 'satanic'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras's Grammy's performance of their hit Unholy made headlines as some slammed the performance as "evil" and "satanic," but now a magister from the Church of Satan has given his verdict.

The stage was lit red with the addition of metal cages and dancers circling around Smith who sported a red horned hat in a cheeky devil reference while singing about "doing something unholy."

Turns out, the staging caused quite the stir as Piers Morgan described Smith as "Satan" in his New York Post column.

Twitter CEO and Tesla boss, Elon Musk even had something to say about the performance as he described it as "End of days vibes."

He added: "If that’s Satan, we have nothing to worry about."

Meanwhile, conservatives were having a meltdown as US Senator Ted Cruz tweeted: "This…is…evil," and Marjorie Taylor Greene described the performance as "demonic."

Megyn Kelly also slammed the musicians for "celebrating Satan," during her SiriusXM podcast.

However, not everyone is as outraged at the show the two Grammy winners put on.

David Harris, magister for the Church of Satan has told TMZ he though Smith and Petras's performance was "alright" and "nothing special."

At this rate, the red clothing, devil hat and fire is nothing new and is imagery that has been used before by artists, with the TMZ article describing how "it's all kind of passé now."

As for the anger from politicians, Harris said: "It's sad when politicians on a national stage use someone's religion as a punchline," and also described the likes of Cruz and Taylor Greene as "delicate snowflakes."

Meanwhile, Harris did give a thumbs up to the Lil Nas X music video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name) where the rapper descends into hell and gives the devil a lap dance and then kills him and takes his crown as the magister believed it more provocative than what Smith and Petras did at the Grammys.

Satanists don't actually worship Satan and also do not believe in God or the Devil. They also don't believe in the afterlife or anything spiritual or supernatural for that matter.

That's why, according to Harris, the Lil Nas X video is more in line with its philosophies, where individuals are their own Gods.

