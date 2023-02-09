Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
NHL roundup: Adrian Kempe (4 goals), Kings pound Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
Adrian Kempe scores 4 goals in Kings’ rout of Penguins
Adrian Kempe scored four consecutive goals between the second and third periods as the Los Angeles Kings returned from their All-Star break in style by rolling past the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday. Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Alex Iafallo each scored goals as the Kings won in their first game...
Capitals edge Bruins after long break for both teams
Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway scored a goal apiece to lead the Washington Capitals past the host Boston Bruins 2-1 Saturday in both teams' first game following the All-Star break. Washington earned its first regulation win since Jan. 19 but has won three of its last four games. Hathaway's game-winning...
Senators G Anton Forsberg (knees) out indefinitely
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is sidelined indefinitely after sustaining MCL injuries to both of his knees, general manager Pierre Dorion announced Sunday. Dorion also said defenseman Jake Sanderson will miss a minimum of two weeks with an upper-body injury. Forsberg was stretchered off the ice following a collision in...
Still short-handed, Capitals chase another win vs. Sharks
The Washington Capitals came out of their 10-day All-Star break with some key players still sidelined by injuries, but the results on the ice have been outstanding so far. The Capitals will look to win on back-to-back days when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon. Washington came...
Rangers' Artemi Panarin blows away Hurricanes with 4 goals
Artemi Panarin scored four goals to lead the New York Rangers to a 6-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday night. Panarin, who entered the game with 199 career NHL goals, scored three straight as the Rangers rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win their fifth straight game. It was Panarin's first four-goal game, and he added an assist.
Golden Knights relieved to return home against Ducks
The Vegas Golden Knights play their first home game in 22 days when they open a three-game homestand with a Super Bowl Sunday matinee contest against the Anaheim Ducks in Las Vegas. The Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights last played at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 21 when they defeated the Washington...
Flyers meet Kraken, look to bounce back from OT woes
After an exhilarating 2-1 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, the Philadelphia Flyers suffered a disappointing 2-1 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. There won't be much time to dwell as the Flyers host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. The Flyers are 1-9 in overtime this...
Jets return from All-Star break with energy, coast by Blackhawks
Blake Wheeler had two goals and an assist and Josh Morrissey also scored and added a helper as the Winnipeg Jets returned from the All-Star break with a 4-1 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Mark Scheifele was the other goal scorer for the Jets, while...
Ryan O'Reilly returns, sends Blues past Coyotes in OT
Ryan O'Reilly scored the winning goal 1:02 into overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 6-5 Saturday night. O'Reilly, playing in his first game since Dec. 31 after recovering from a broken foot, scored on a clean break-in as the Blues snapped their five-game losing streak.
Connor McDavid, Oilers continue streaks in win vs. Senators
Connor McDavid collected a goal and two assists on Saturday, helping the Edmonton Oilers extend their point streak to 11 games with a 6-3 win against the host Ottawa Senators. Edmonton, which hasn't lost in regulation since Jan. 9, scored three goals in the third period to improve to 9-0-2 in its past 11 games.
Flames explode for seven straight goals, beat Sabres
Jakob Pelletier scored his first NHL goal to spark a four-goal second period and Dillon Dube scored once in his first career four-point game as the visiting Calgary Flames scored seven unanswered goals en route to a 7-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Toffoli scored twice...
Mike Matheson's OT goal lifts Canadiens over Islanders
Mike Matheson scored with 20.2 seconds left in overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win against the visiting New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon. Matheson scored on a rebound after Semyon Varlamov made a save on Mike Hoffman's breakaway. After a long offsides review, the game-winner was upheld.
Wild snap skid with shootout win over Devils
Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each scored in a shootout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Zuccarello started the shootout by firing a wrist shot through the pads of Devils goalie...
Matt Duchene propels Predators to OT win vs. Flyers
Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Duchene also had an assist on Nino Niederreiter's goal in the second period for the Predators, who lost leading scorer Filip Forsberg to an undisclosed injury at the end of the first.
Jackets rally from early deficit to topple Leafs
Kent Johnson scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets came back from a first-period, two-goal deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Saturday night. Johnson also had an assist, and both Boone Jenner and Kirill Marchenko tallied a goal and an...
Avalanche hold on for 5-3 win over Panthers
Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals and had one assist, leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Alexandar Georgiev made 42 saves and improved his record to 21-12-3. Logan O'Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored for the Avalanche,...
