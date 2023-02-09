ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Editorial: North Carolina’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ puts LGBTQ kids at risk

By The Editorial Board, The News, Observer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
da Bones
3d ago

Blah blah blah. What puts children at risk is Marxist policies interfering with the parents ability to raise their own children. We need to pray for these lost souls. Beginning their lives as a odd ball isn’t going to be easy.

WYFF4.com

'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thewashingtondailynews.com

State Senate passes Parents Bill of Rights; Bill draws local support and criticism

The North Carolina State Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” (SB 49) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The bill is meant to cultivate more transparency and communication between public school faculty and parents of students. It is meant to allow parents more oversight of materials and curriculum taught in their child’s or childrens’ classroom(s) as well as inform parents about their child’s mental well-being at school.
Mark Star

Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help

Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
Clayton News Daily

Turnover in NC Democratic Party leadership. 25-year-old defeats incumbent chair.

A 25-year-old activist has ousted an incumbent who had backing from the state’s top party leaders to become the new chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Anderson Clayton, the Person County Democratic Party chair and president of the state party chairs’ association, was elected Saturday to a two-year term as party chair by the N.C. Democratic Party’s Executive Committee, according to multiple sources in the party.
PERSON COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Students In North Carolina Raise Money To Send Teacher To Big Game

Most people always joke around about their desire to be done with school and never look back. However, if we dig deep there’s usually a teacher we look back on fondly. Some educator, somewhere in your history shaped you. They made an impact , and it brings a smile when we remember them. That is the case for Davidson Day students Grace Mitchell and Natalie Munroe. According to WCCB, the students in North Carolina set out to raise money to send their teacher, Steve McGill, to the “big game.” High School junior Grace Mitchell says McGill makes a connection with every student. McGill says while you can’t measure success by the money made in the profession, he wanted to touch as many lives as possible. And, it just so happens McGill is a huge Philadelphia fan. So, when they learned his favorite team was heading to the game, the students wanted McGill to be there, too.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Bill granting tenant rights to long-term hotel guests passes NC Senate

The North Carolina Senate has approved legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters. Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed the measure through, after turning away several amendments. The bill now heading to the House...
richmondobserver

OPINION: Are they really golden years?

North Carolina is facing a showdown of the ages. Demographers tell us our state is getting older and while the changes may look subtle, they are significant. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Census data reports that in 2020 the median age of people in our state was 38.9 years. It was just 33.1 in 1990 and 35.3 in 2000. In 2020, 17% of us were 65 and older; by 2028 it is projected that one in five (20%) will be 65 and older. By 2031, there will be more senior citizens than those under the age of 18.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina lawmakers float bill cracking down on absentee ballot deadlines

North Carolina lawmakers are set to take up a bill that would further crackdown on absentee voting by implementing earlier deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots. Under the Election Day Integrity Act that was filed in the North Carolina state Senate on Thursday, all absentee ballots must be received by election officials by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, regardless of whether it was sent by mail or submitted in person. The bill would significantly shift the current deadline, which allows absentee ballots to be counted up to three days after polls close if they were postmarked on or before Election Day. The legislation would provide some exceptions, such as if poll closing times are extended for in-person voting.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Auto-drafts to public employee organizations banned under new bill

A bill filed Thursday in the N.C. Senate would repeal a law permitting state employee organizations to draft dues automatically from members’ paychecks. Senate Bill 87, State Emps./No Payroll Dues Deduction, was filed by Sens. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell, Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, Todd Johnson, R-Union, Carl Ford, R-Rowan, and Buck Newton, R-Wilson. Almost alll primary bill sponsors chair powerful appropriations sub-committees. Newton chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.
FOX8 News

North Carolina legislators launch nation’s first HBCU Caucus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A diverse group of legislators came together Wednesday morning and made official a longtime dream for some of them: They announced a bipartisan HBCU Caucus to explore opportunities to enhance those institutions in North Carolina. With 10 historically Black colleges and universities – five public and five private – North Carolina […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

