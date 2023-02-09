Editorial: Blame Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson for the plot to blow up Baltimore’s power grid

Washington state had the same thing happen. It has nothing to do with Fox News and Trump. It has everything to do with having a revolving door on jails. People will do whatever they want if they know there will be no consequences. So stop with the excuses and make your local government accountable.
Fine line here, you can’t blame others, for a group’s stupidity……Did they encourage that type of behavior? Mmmmm maybe…..but it’s peoples free will to do these things. We are at a point in history where misinformation is at an all time high. You really have to stay mentally disciplined to ward off all the mental gymnastics our brains have to go through with the internet, you can search the same topic and get seven different answers with seven different views….
The Baltimore Sun is so out of touch. I used to live in Baltimore and unfortunately still have to work there. Fortunately for most of it's staff writers, they never have to venture from their Mt Washington and Guilford homes as they create this drivel. If they did or were honest with their readers they would have to admit how much the City has descended into an abyss of death and despair over the last 25 years. The fact that it is majority people of color is irrelevant. The fact that it has been run exclusively by Democrats over that period is not. Tucker Carlson and Trump were only pointing out what everyone who lives and works here knows.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 71