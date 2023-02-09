Editorial: Is it a good idea for Florida to make it easier to execute people?

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker OKs measure relaxing restrictions on felons changing their names
CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday signed into a law a measure that loosens restrictions for people with past felony convictions who want to legally change their names. The measure passed last month in the Illinois Senate after being approved with bipartisan support in the House in...
Turnover in NC Democratic Party leadership. 25-year-old defeats incumbent chair.
A 25-year-old activist has ousted an incumbent who had backing from the state’s top party leaders to become the new chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Anderson Clayton, the Person County Democratic Party chair and president of the state party chairs’ association, was elected Saturday to a two-year term as party chair by the N.C. Democratic Party’s Executive Committee, according to multiple sources in the party.
No. 25 San Diego State starts fast, holds off UNLV
Adam Seiko scored 18 points off the bench by making 6 of 10 shots from 3-point range to help No. 25 San Diego State to an 82-71 victory against visiting UNLV in a Mountain West Conference game on Saturday afternoon. Matt Bradley scored 17 points, Keshad Johnson scored 12 of...
