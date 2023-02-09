ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Albany Herald

Chiefs drawing game-day support, Eagles favored in Super Bowl LVII

After the Chiefs opened as a +110 underdog at DraftKings and BetMGM, oddsmakers are a bit more confident that Kansas City can win its second title in four seasons when it faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. Just hours before opening kickoff in Glendale, Ariz., the...
Albany Herald

ATP roundup: John Isner to face Yibing Wu in Dallas final

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz of the U.S. fell in a tough three-set match against Yibing Wu of China on Saturday in the semifinals of the Dallas Open. Wu, ranked 97th in the world, won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 in the 2 1/2-hour match and advances to Sunday's final against another American, fifth-seeded John Isner. The American defeated countryman J.J. Wolf, the sixth seed, in another three-set close call, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4). That match also topped 2 1/2 hours.
Albany Herald

‘History’s Greatest of All Time’: Peyton Manning Previews Car-Based Episode

Who doesn’t love a Top 10 list? And topping the list of those lists has to be Hisotry’s Greatest of All Time, this weekly blast of G.O.A.T. roundups, hosted and exec produced by Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. February 6’s premiere ranked stadiums, an eclectic group...
Albany Herald

Cardinals, Colts move closer to hiring head coaches

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts look poised to move toward filling their vacant head coaching jobs, post Super Bowl. Multiple reports Sunday said the Cardinals are expected to interview Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, 40, as early as Monday. Gannon, whose Eagles are playing in Super Bowl LVII, is the architect of an impressive defense that in 2022 registered a league-high 70 sacks and held opponents to 20.2 points per game.
