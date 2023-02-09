Top-seeded Taylor Fritz of the U.S. fell in a tough three-set match against Yibing Wu of China on Saturday in the semifinals of the Dallas Open. Wu, ranked 97th in the world, won 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 in the 2 1/2-hour match and advances to Sunday's final against another American, fifth-seeded John Isner. The American defeated countryman J.J. Wolf, the sixth seed, in another three-set close call, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4). That match also topped 2 1/2 hours.

DALLAS, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO