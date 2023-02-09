ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Raises $65,000+ to Help Family Dealing with Tremendous Loss

Coping with unimaginable loss, Al Cheverier is the last surviving member of his family. "It's been a rough life," he said. Cheverier and his wife were a tight-knit family of five. Their three kids were named Ty, Tayna, and Tricia. For Cheverier, a 25-year veteran and former First Sergeant with...
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
Route 36 Is Retired In Memory of RPS Bus Driver, Rob Doerr

Editor's note: A celebration of life gathering for Rob Doerr will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury). To send the family condolence please visit the Tribute Wall via the funeral home website here. Route 36 Is Retired In...
Norwalk News: Fight On The Train

2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs

Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
Ever Had a Ham Hock? You Can in New Britain This Weekend

My dad grew up in the North end of Waterbury during the 1940's, and my grandparents didn't make a lot of money. Buying a pig for the whole family to consume was a regular thing for them, and my dad used to always say "David, we ate those things tail to snout, every piece could be used for something.' Dad especially liked ham hocks.
Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
Find a Fur Baby: Meet Ernie and Artichoke

(February 10, 2023) — Ernie is a handsome boy weighing around 70 pounds and he is full of life. He is one year old, is house-trained, and will let you know he has to go out. He absolutely loves toys, throwing them up in the air to catch. He is smart enough to know what the household items are and what are his toys.
Milford News: Fight!

#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley

One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut

Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
