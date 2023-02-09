Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenConnecticut State
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Community Raises $65,000+ to Help Family Dealing with Tremendous Loss
Coping with unimaginable loss, Al Cheverier is the last surviving member of his family. "It's been a rough life," he said. Cheverier and his wife were a tight-knit family of five. Their three kids were named Ty, Tayna, and Tricia. For Cheverier, a 25-year veteran and former First Sergeant with...
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
hamlethub.com
Route 36 Is Retired In Memory of RPS Bus Driver, Rob Doerr
Editor's note: A celebration of life gathering for Rob Doerr will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury). To send the family condolence please visit the Tribute Wall via the funeral home website here. Route 36 Is Retired In...
wiltonbulletin.com
New leader takes command of the Wilton Police Department: 'Everybody is calling me chief now'
WILTON — Standing outside the station house off Danbury Road, Thomas Conlan — Wilton's new police chief— heard a robust shout from someone nearby. "Congratulations!" yelled a Planning & Zoning Department official who, like many in the town, knows Conlan as a familiar face and veritable fixture in town.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Fight On The Train
2023-02-12@1:22am–#Norwalk CT– #mta — Norwalk Police have one person in custody for fighting on the train. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says
A Connecticut church sparked controversy after hosting a drag queen bingo night to raise money for an annual youth mission trip to rebuild homes in Appalachia.
dailypaws.com
The Puppy Bowl Is a Reminder That Special-Needs Dogs Can Be Your Lifelong Loves
At Puppy Bowl XIX, more than 120 puppies and several kittens will romp, roll, and play on a miniature football field for three hours. You'll soon notice some of the pups are different. Joey is missing his front legs. Clover has a fused front leg. Mykonos has a cleft palate....
Health Headlines: Yale doctor discusses how diets impact aging and heart benefit from eggs
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A recent study on aging revealed that cutting a participant’s caloric intake can alter their aging process. Scientists have participants reduce calories by 25% and add exercise for three months. “They measured chemical modification of DNA, but also improvements in blood pressure, blood sugar, and also parameters of the immune […]
peekskillherald.com
Another train fatality and ways to spot suicide signs
Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week. Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Icy Waters In Town Of North East
Police are investigating an apparent drowning after a young male was pulled from icy waters in the Hudson Valley near the Connecticut border. At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Taconic State Park on Shagroy Road in the Town of North East for a report of someone who had fallen through the ice.
Ever Had a Ham Hock? You Can in New Britain This Weekend
My dad grew up in the North end of Waterbury during the 1940's, and my grandparents didn't make a lot of money. Buying a pig for the whole family to consume was a regular thing for them, and my dad used to always say "David, we ate those things tail to snout, every piece could be used for something.' Dad especially liked ham hocks.
Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven
NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
4 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Pine Bush after owner hospitalized
Neighbors tagged News 12 in a Facebook post Thursday saying the dogs were “dying” and that Ulster County officials didn’t seem to be helping fast enough.
hk-now.com
Find a Fur Baby: Meet Ernie and Artichoke
(February 10, 2023) — Ernie is a handsome boy weighing around 70 pounds and he is full of life. He is one year old, is house-trained, and will let you know he has to go out. He absolutely loves toys, throwing them up in the air to catch. He is smart enough to know what the household items are and what are his toys.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
'Heartbroken' Community Honors Andover Student Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide
More than 2,000 St. John's Preparatory community members came together to mourn the death of a sixth grade student who was tragically shot and killed at his Andover home this week. A prayer service for Sebastian Robinson and his family was held at St. John's Mahoney Wellness Center on Thu…
tourcounsel.com
Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut
Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0