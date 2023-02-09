ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s honest feelings on James Wiseman trade, Gary Payton II reunion

The Golden State Warriors did not go quietly into the night. Amid all the frenzy surrounding the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors took their stand and they too decided to join in on the fun. This came in the form of James Wiseman getting shipped off to the Detroit Pistons, while also securing a reunion with fan-favorite Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Complex

Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’

Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
The Ringer

Kevin Durant to the Suns, and the Lakers’ Makeover

Logan is joined by The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann to react to the most significant moves from this year’s explosive NBA trade deadline. First, they open by breaking down the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant and its seismic impact on the rest of the league (2:15). Next, the guys discuss why the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to move on from Russell Westbrook and add a handful of young pieces will improve their long-term chances of winning (19:18). Along the way, they talk about the Detroit Pistons taking a flier on James Wiseman (32:45). Finally, they close with a rapid-fire look at the rest of the trade deals around the league (46:36).
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market

The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

